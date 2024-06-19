Miss Wisconsin Rapids' Teen Addison Morin says she has broken out of shell and is ready to compete for state title

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Addison Morin is ready to compete on stage this week to vie for the title of Miss Wisconsin’s Teen 2024.

Morin stood in shock Oct. 28 as she was crowned Miss Wisconsin Rapids' Teen. Now, about eight months later, Morin, 15, said she has reached beyond her comfort zone, broken out of her shell and has grown to be a better person throughout her community. She said she was always able to talk to people, but she has grown more comfortable in public speaking and has been able to speak in front of several groups.

Through the Miss Wisconsin Rapids’ Teen program, part of the Miss Wisconsin Rapids Scholarship Organization, each girl chooses a topic to advocate for throughout her year of service, called a community service initiative.

Morin chose “Specializing Special Education: Creating Acceptance” and has advocated for programs and resources throughout the community. At the end of May, Addison spoke at her little sister’s school at Grove Elementary’s “Future Forward” graduation. The program at Grove helps children improve their reading skills. Morin said it was rewarding to speak at that event, promoting special education and making sure people have access to helpful resources.

Throughout the last few months, Morin said she has loved sharing her story with people throughout the community, making connections with other people and sharing their stories, as well.

“If I am doing it, so can you,” she said.

Serving as Miss Wisconsin Rapids’ Teen has filled Morin with joy, she said. Her favorite appearance so far has been the Father Daughter Dance at the South Wood County YMCA, watching families come together and make connections and memories. She has also enjoyed participating in local parades.

Morin is one of 23 contestants

Morin will join 22 other girls to compete for the title of Miss Wisconsin’s Teen 2024 starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Alberta Kimball Auditorium in Oshkosh.

In April, the contestants met in Oshkosh for Prep Day, learning more information about the June competition. Morin said she thought meeting the other girls would feel more competitive, but they were all so friendly and genuine, and she immediately made so many connections and friendships. She said they started a group chat and have been talking ever since.

When it comes to preparing for the competition, Morin said she’s more excited than nervous. She has worked two to three days per week on all aspects of competition, including walking, interview and perfecting her talent. She said she will sing “Almost There” from Disney’s “Princess and the Frog,” and she has spent the last several months tweaking and growing her vocal performance.

All contestants will compete in multiple areas of competition. A 10-minute private interview will make up 30% of a contestant’s score. A 90-second talent performance, the evening gown portion and a showcase of the contestant's commitment to health and fitness will each make up 20% of her score. During the competition, each contestant will answer one on-stage question about her community service initiative for 10% of her score.

