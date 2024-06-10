Miss Mississippi 2024: Becky Williams hopes to work on fitness, inspiring youth through new role

VICKSBURG — After Miss Mississippi Becky Williams won the state program's 91st annual competition Saturday night, she said it was the culmination of a lifelong dream.

"This is a dream I've had since I was a little girl, and hearing my name called as the winner as Miss Mississippi 2024 is something that I'll never forget," she said. "My favorite Miss Mississippi that I ever watched was getting to see Miss Mississippi 2019 Mary Margaret Hyer get crowned because she has always been someone I've looked up to. She's from Lamar County, just like me … Getting to see her dream become a reality after so many years of trying was something that made it really possible for me. Watching her get crowned made me know that it was possible."

After years of preparation, practice and dedication to the now 91-year-old Miss Mississippi program, Williams, a Purvis native, will now spend the next 12 months traveling throughout the state as part of her impact initiative titled "Make a Move." That initiative will have her visiting schools and hosting events to educate students and residents about fitness and health.

"It's all about getting Mississippi moving again," Williams said. "We're the unhealthiest state in the nation. We go back and forth with West Virginia every few days, but it's pretty consistent. Our rate of obesity is directly related to our access to public parks and recreation. My No. 1 goal is getting into classrooms and ensuring that students have healthy ways to move."

Read about the final night Miss Mississippi 2024: Becky Williams takes crown during final competition

But that isn't all. Williams will also be working with State Rep. Fabian Nelson, D-Jackson, to draft legislation next year relating to scholarship programs for children throughout the state.

Miss Mississippi 2024 Becky Williams acknowledges the crowd at the Miss Mississippi competition in the Vicksburg Convention Center in Vicksburg on Saturday, June 8, 2024. Williams is hoping to turn her new role as Miss Mississippi into a way to inspire people to become more active and to help students discover their own identities. (Credit: Chris Todd/Special to the Ledger)

"I can't tell you many details on it. I just want to ensure that students are supported post-secondary," she said. "I think coming to each other person to person, they might have such a great title, but so do I as Miss Mississippi. They're a representative or a senator, and we can get a lot of work done if we work together. That's the No. 1 goal of anything, to get work done and work together."

Winning Miss Mississippi

To get where she is now, Williams, 23, told the Clarion Ledger she has competed in the Miss Mississippi competition for the past three years. The annual contest features three days of preliminary events for contestants to win. On the fourth day, 10 finalists and a people's choice winner are chosen to compete in talent, evening wear and question and answer segments for the title of Miss Mississippi.

Now that she has won, Williams will also be taking a year off from graduate school at Mississippi State University to take on the fulltime position as Miss Mississippi 2024. However, Williams said she believes she will be gaining a lot of professional work experience and to put under her belt for when it comes time to graduate.

"I'll take this experience with me for my entire life," Williams said. "I think this is the best internship that anyone could ask for in whatever field you're going into, because you get to make it what you want, and I'm so excited to make it about the students of our state."

During the year, Williams also hopes that she can talk to as many young girls who might be interested in competing for the competition in the future.

"Throughout my year, my goal is to make sure that girls know that this is possible for them, as long as they put hard work and dedication into it," Williams said.

As part of her role, Williams will also be participating in the 2025 Miss America competition, which she hopes to begin preparing for while she is on the road for most of the rest of 2024.

"When it comes to preparation, I'm excited to get to work just like I did as Miss capital city," she said. "I'll be doing mock interviews every so often, I'll be using my speaking engagements with students, with corporate America and with wherever I am as an opportunity to grow so that I can be the best speaker on stage and so that I can represent our state the best I can."

Education, career after Miss Mississippi term

Even though she will be taking the next 12 months to represent the state as Miss Mississippi, Williams said she is looking forward to getting back into the classroom, and even more so to begin her career in one.

Williams, 23, is currently studying education at MSU's graduate program and just completed her first semester. Once she obtains her degree, she plans to turn that over into a job as a public-school educator in Mississippi.

When asked how she plans to use her platform as a Miss Mississippi winner inside the classroom, she said she hopes she can inspire her students to reach for their goals and find their own identities even if they seem lost at times.

"I found myself in Miss Mississippi," she said. "I thought I knew myself, but when I competed my first year, I found out that I didn't know myself at all. I never got personal (in private interviews) because I didn't know who I was. So, when it comes to helping students find their identity, helping them figure out who they want to be, what they want to be when they grew up, that's exactly what this job has taught me. (I'd like to) to lean into that message to show students those opportunities like this, there's nothing you can lose."

Once Williams has a few years of teaching experience, she said she hopes she can begin working in public school administration and eventually work her way to a super intendent's position in Mississippi.

"I haven't decided if I want to stay in a district or take over the entire state, but I absolutely want to be in those policy meetings and those legislative meetings," she said. "I've been a student of Mississippi schools my entire life and I see the potential. I saw the potential when I was in school, and I see the potential in the students today. So getting to inspire just a little bit of change in our state as a superintendent is my goal."

More on preliminary winners Three contestants take home Miss Mississippi awards during Thursday preliminary

Grant McLaughlin covers state government for the Clarion Ledger. He can be reached at gmclaughlin@gannett.com or 972-571-2335

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Miss Mississippi 2024 hopes to help make Mississippi healthier