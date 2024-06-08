Miss New Mexico Pageant in Alamogordo

A dozen young ladies from around New Mexico joined the Alamogordo Sertoma Club for its June 6 meeting, ahead of the Miss New Mexico Pageant slated for June 8 at the Flickinger Center.

Seven of them were set to vie for the title of Miss New Mexico 2024, and the chance to represent the Land of Enchantment in the next Miss America Pageant.

Contestants for the Miss New Mexico and Miss New Mexico’s Teen scholarship competition attended the June 6 Sertoma Club meeting at Desert Lakes Golf Course. They are, back row: Brynn Ayala, Miss Albuquerque; Dakota Cullers, Miss Alamogordo; Haidyn Hill, Miss Lincoln County; Kathryn Kincheloe, Miss Santa Fe; reigning Miss New Mexico Lianna Hartshorn of Las Cruces; reigning Miss New Mexico’s Teen Emily Lehr of Alamogordo; Sorrin Garcia, Miss Desert Sunset; Emille-Marie Enriquez, Miss Otero County; Anistacia Aragon-Sharma, Miss Los Lunas. Front row: Elianna Gallegos, Miss Northern New Mexico’s Teen; Grace Evans, Miss Lea County’s Teen. The pageant was set for 7 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Flickinger Center in Alamogordo for scholarships and for the titles of Miss New Mexico and Miss New Mexico’s Teen.

Three were competing for the title of Miss New Mexico’s Teen 2024.

And two were the reigning title-holders, Miss New Mexico Lianna Hartshorn of Las Cruces, and Miss New Mexico’s Teen Emily Lehr of Alamogordo.

The local contestants were Emille-Marie Enriquez, Miss Otero County; Dakota Cullers, Miss Alamogordo; and Haidyn Hill, Miss Lincoln County.

At the meeting, which took place at Desert Lakes Golf Course in Alamogordo, Miss New Mexico Executive Director Rhonda Haynes addressed the assembled crowd of contestants, pageant supporters and Sertomans. Like nearly everything else on the planet, the Miss New Mexico Pageant suffered setbacks because of the pandemic. In years past, there were often twice the number of contestants.

More: Miss New Mexico competitions set for Saturday

“We may be small, but we’ve got a great group of girls,” Haynes said. “You are very talented and very smart.”

Haynes also referenced the recently deceased Carol Henry, who for many years was a vital leader for Miss New Mexico.

“We have created four community service scholarships in Carol’s name,” Haynes said. “This is a great way to honor Carol.”

Did you know the current Miss America, Madison Marsh, is a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force?

More: Flickinger Center looking forward to Miss New Mexico, fall season

Haynes made sure to let the audience know. Indeed, Marsh, who won as Miss Colorado, is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, with a degree in physics. She earned her pilot’s license at age 17, and is a cancer research scholar.

“Having a pilot in the Air Force as Miss America is very cool,” said Haynes, who reminded all the Miss New Mexico candidates they too can accomplish great things.

The group also heard from Sarina Turnbull-Paul, who was Miss Alamogordo in 2008 and 2010, and became Miss New Mexico in 2011.

“Among the skills you are learning in this organization, I hope you learn to say yes, and lean in with all your heart,” Turnbull-Paul said. “Be true to yourself. Believe in yourself. And I hope you can carry this back into your communities.”

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Miss New Mexico Pageant comes to Alamogordo