Miss Cass County contestants begin charity fundraisers ahead of 4-H Fair

The Cass County Fair is just around the corner and this year’s Miss Cass County contestants are already working hard to fundraise for their chosen organizations.

“We have an amazing group of young women running for Miss Cass County 2024,” said Taylor Pullen, Miss Cass County Queen director. “They each have chosen a nonprofit organization within Cass County to raise money for this summer. During the pageant, each contestant with have a representative join them on stage giving them a chance to introduce the organization and hand deliver the money they worked so hard to raise. The support the queen committee and girls receive each year is absolutely amazing and we cannot thank Cass County enough.”

This year’s nonprofit organizations include the Cass County Zero Suicide Task Force, Stand Up Cass County, Logansport Junior Civic Theater and more.

Finley Hettinger is the reigning Miss Cass County. Her court included first runner-up Brianna Schmaltz, second runner-up Maggie Halterman and Chloe Early, who was named third runner-up and Miss Congeniality.

Smaltz and Early will compete in the 2024 competition.

Reyna Hernandez was named Miss Teen, Aryella Torkelson won the Junior Miss title and Quin Scott took the Little Miss crown.

Deadline to donate to this year’s contestant’s fundraisers is July 1. The Cass County 4-H Fair runs from July 6-12. The Miss Cass County Pageant begins at 7 p.m. on July 6.

Meet this year’s Miss Cass County contestants and learn how they chose their nonprofit organizations.

Savannah Bowser is a 2023 Lewis Cass High School graduate who is currently attending Ivy Tech Kokomo and majoring in biology. In the future, Bowser plans to transfer to Purdue and study veterinary nursing. She also works for Pet Care Clinic of Kokomo. In 2022, Bowser competed in Miss Teen Cass County. Bowser will fundraise for Cass County Zero Suicide Task Force. “Mental health awareness and suicide prevention are topics that have become very prevalent in our community over the past year,” she said. “These are now topics that I try every day to spread awareness about by letting everyone know that they are loved and that they matter.” Donations can be made via cash, check or Venmo. Please make checks out to Cass County Zero Suicide Task Force. Donations can be sent to Bowser using Venmo at @savy820.

Chloe Early is a 2023 Caston High School graduate and is currently double majoring in exercise science and psychology at Manchester University while minoring in communications. This is her second year competing in the Miss Cass County competition. Her chosen nonprofit is Stand Up Cass County. “They are a coalition that helps the youth of Cass County stay drug and alcohol free and also offer mental health support,” Early said. “I am raising money to help them get no smoking/vaping signs to put around the Cass County 4-H Fairgrounds.” Those interested in donating to Early’s fundraising campaign can do so by Venmo at @Chloe-early-1.

Bailey Mills chose to run for Miss Cass County as she thought it would help her grow as a young woman. She is a 10-year member of 4-H and she said competing for Miss Cass County was a perfect opportunity to get involved with the community. She chose to fundraise for the Logansport Junior Civic Theater, of which her mother participated in when she was younger and her little sister is currently rehearsing for her role in this summer’s production of “Newsies.” Donations can be dropped off at the Mills Family Farms store, 4881 S. County Road 850 E., or via Venmo at @millsfamilyfarms.

Kyah Preston is a 2023 Lewis Cass High School graduate and won the Teen Miss Cass County title in 2022. She is currently studying exercise and sports science at IUK and plans to earn a doctorate in physical therapy with a focus on pediatrics. Preston chose to fundraise for the Cass County 59 program, of which her father, Deputy Ryan Preston and his K9 Zeno, are a part of. “I chose the program because I have seen the hard work and dedication it takes to make these dogs as amazing as they are,” she said. “I have been blessed enough to see the positive role they have played in the Cass County community.” To donate, please make checks out to Ryan Preston or send money via Venmo at @Ryan-Preston-79. Cash is also accepted.

Jenna Roeske is a 2023 Lewis Cass High School graduate and a 2024 Ivy Tech graduate with a certification in pastry arts. She is currently working at a bakery in Kokomo and in the fall, she will continue her education at Ivy Tech with a focus on business administration. Roeske selected the Lewis Cass Band Boosters as her nonprofit. “I chose the Lewis Cass Band Boosters because I was in band for seven years and it helped shape me into the person I am today,” she said. “The band does not turn any student away no matter their financial status and the boosters help to make sure that every kid can participate in band. If a family is unable to pay their band fees, the boosters just absorb that cost. It is my goal to raise enough money so that the boosters can provide a scholarship to pay for 1 or more students’ band fees for the 2024-2025 season.” Donations can be dropped off at The Dog Shed in Walton or sent via Venmo or Paypal at @JennaRoeske.

Brianna Schmaltz is a 2021 Pioneer Jr./ Sr. High School graduate and is currently attending Purdue University with a focus on animal sciences. She will be raising funds for the Cass County Zero Suicide Taskforce. “This has always been near and dear to my heart and has affected myself and many others,” she said. Donations can be made via Venmo at @briannaschmaltz and Cass App at @brilynn1203. Donation buckets can be found at Black Dog, the Sycamore Drive-In (Monticello), Bob-O-Link and Camelot Coffee.

Emilie Schmaltz is a 2023 Pioneer Jr./ Sr. High School graduate who is currently taking a gap year after one year at Ivy Tech Community College. This will be her first time competing for Miss Cass County and she has chosen the Special Olympics Indiana-Cass County. “I chose this organization because of the good I have seen them do for my sister and many other athletes,” she said. Donations can be made by Venmo at @Emilie-Schmaltz. Donation buckets are also located at Kuns, McCords and Jim Berry and Son’s.

Kathryn Rodkey and Maggie Taylor were unable to submit their fundraising information before deadline. Both chose the Care Food Pantry at Walton Christian Church.