Miss Arkansas scholarship recipient awarded

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Marketplace scholarships are being awarded as a part of the Miss Arkansas week.

Those were announced at Saturday’s arrival ceremony at the state capitol. One is the journalism and mass communications profession scholarship sponsored by KARK.

This year’s recipient is Miss Arkansas Valley Jayson Toney.

“I just graduated from the University of Arkansas Fort Smith last May, first generation graduate so I’m very proud of that, and I’m excited to use my scholarship that I won to go to grad school next fall,” Toney stated.

Over $16,000 in marketplace scholarships have been awarded as a part of Miss Arkansas 2024.

