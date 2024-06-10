Miss Arkansas participants visit dress exhibit at Old State House Museum

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As part of the second day of Miss Arkansas festivities in the Capital City, the 45 contestants had several events scheduled for Sunday, including a trip to the Old State House Museum for a tour of the Miss Arkansas Gown Exhibit.

Dozens of dresses dating back six decades were on display, showing how the styles have changed over the years.

One former Miss Arkansas whose gown is in the display, was on-hand for the tour, and will be taking part in events throughout the week.

Dr. Darynne Dahlem said her time as Miss Arkansas helped fulfill her dream of becoming a pediatrician.

“It’s not just the dress exhibit, not just the dresses you get to see on tv, it’s the volunteerism that continues throughout the years. You’ll see plenty of Miss Arkansas throughout the week just helping out,” Dahlem stated.

Dr. Dahlem will soon start her internship at Arkansas Childrens hospital, she also serves on the miss Arkansas scholarship foundation board.

