Save $500 on The Mirror virtual gym: Thousands of classes, in the comfort of home

This is the lowest price we've EVER seen for the Mirror virtual home gym. (Photo: Lululemon)

As we near the end of 2021, you're probably mulling over possible New Year's resolutions. If getting in shape tops your list, you're not alone. The pandemic has left many of us softer and weaker than we wish we were — and pumped to change that in 2022. That's why this offer is so well timed.

The Mirror home gym is on sale for a never-before-seen (at least, by us) price. If you know the Mirror, chances are you've always wanted one. If you're not familiar: the Mirror is the life-changing interactive fitness device that brings thousands of fitness classes into your home. When the Mirror is turned off, it looks like a simple, sleek mirror. Turn it on, and it streams your pick of fitness classes — live and on-demand.

We can't think of a better way to get in shape for 2022 — and a healthier purchase toward a fitness resolution. But you don't want to wait for the New Year. The shockingly low price is only available till November 29. By entering code HOLIDAY21 at checkout, you can take $500 off any Mirror bundle and you'll also get free shipping and installation. This deal takes the cost of the basic bundle down from $1,495 to $995. An investment, for sure, but when you think of how much use you'll get out of this equipment, you'll realize it will pay for itself quickly.

Mirror instructor and Lululemon ambassador Deja Riley leads a number of live and on-demand dance classes for all fitness levels. (Photo: Lululemon)

How it works

All the magic happens with the Mirror App, which connects the device (which is made by the fitness brand Lululemon) to more than 50 different genres of classes, including cardio, strength, yoga, Pilates, boxing, barre, weightlifting, dance, kickboxing, toning, meditation, Tai Chi and many more.

Classes are offered in all levels — beginner to expert — and various time frames. (There are even five-minute workouts for when you just want to squeeze something in.)

The Mirror itself takes up as little space as any ordinary full-length mirror, and can be affixed to any surface. While you're "in class" the Mirror shows your reflection, so you can keep an eye on your form. It's like having a boutique exercise studio in your home. The class subscription is $39 a month and is unlimited. Take as many classes as you like.

With such easy access to fun, engaging workouts, daily exercise is easy. Says one reviewer, "After years of not focusing on my wellbeing, I had a major health scare. I knew that I needed motivation to move every day. The Mirror has exceeded my expectations with its awesome customer service, technology, and class offerings. I have a trainer available live on-demand to motivate me to meet my health and fitness goals. In 6 short weeks, I have lowered my blood pressure and lost weight. Joining The Mirror community has truly changed my life — for the better."

And the crowd goes wild

Mirror devotees are an enthusiastic bunch. Nearly 600 of them have weighed in with positive reviews, often mentioning how fun it is to exercise with other folks, even from home. What a great option in these odd (masked) times. The feedback is extraordinary, earning the innovative home gym an impressive 4.9 out of 5 stars.

"The classes are the same quality as going to a studio but in your own home, with the flexibility to take classes anytime and also pick exactly what workout you want that day!" says a happy exerciser from Texas. "I am super impressed with the different level classes offered and how much fun I have had during the live classes as well."

Another five-star fan raves about the expert attention: "I’ve enjoyed every trainer I’ve taken a class from, they give great modifications and help me understand which muscles I should feel working and how to make sure I’m doing that correctly. [The Mirror has] helped me correct bad form on multiple occasions...."

This is the lowest we've ever seen the Mirror priced, and you have three different savings bundles to choose from. Mirror Basic comes with the standalone Mirror and is on sale for $995 (reduced from $1,495). Mirror Essentials (was $1,695, and is now $1,195) includes a heart rate monitor, fitness bands, a Lululemon yoga mat, yoga block and foam roller, plus a sticker pack.The Mirror Family bundle comes with two of everything from the Mirror Essentials kit (minus one foam roller) and is reduced from $1,845 to $1,345.

This deal ends on November 29. Whether this is a gift-to-self, a gift to a spouse or just the best health-focused investment you've ever made, you want to order fast. Supply chain slowdowns means we need to leave a bit of lead time on all orders in 2021, and you want to have your Mirror up and ready so you can hit the ground running (literally) before the new year.

