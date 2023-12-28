Minute Maid Is Launching A Spiked Line Of Wine Cocktails In 2024

The huge rise in popularity of hard seltzers over the past five years has sent beverage companies on a sprint to discover the next big thing, and Minute Maid is joining the party in 2024 with their new lineup of flavored wine cocktails called Minute Maid Spiked, as reported by Just Drinks. Coca-Cola subsidiary Minute Maid is coming out with three flavors: Pina Colada, Lime Margarita, and Strawberry Daiquiri. They'll be sold in 1.5-liter bottles nationwide starting sometime in the first half of 2024 but single-serve options (likely, cans) are said to be in the works.

If you're scratching your head wondering what a Lime Margarita flavored wine cocktail is, you're not alone. Unfortunately, the contents of the drink are a company secret and will remain so. However, Coca-Cola is taking its venture into alcoholic beverages seriously, so you can expect something delicious. All flavors of Minute Maid Spiked come in at 13.9% ABV, which is comparable to a bottle of wine.

Coca-Cola's Alcohol Adventures

topo chico hard seltzer - SebastianO Photography/Shutterstock

The Coca-Cola Company created an alcohol subsidiary called Red Tree Beverages in July 2023 and it has wasted no time. The Minute Maid Spiked ready-to-serve wine cocktails are just the latest in its lineup of beverages, which includes Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Simply Spiked Lemonade, and a can of pre-mixed Jack Daniel's & Coke.

It hasn't even been a full year since Red Tree Beverages was formed and, whether you're excited for Minute Maid Spiked or not, it'll be interesting to see what the beverage giant will come up with next. In an environment that has been dominated by beer, wine, and liquor for decades, it makes sense that companies would start to experiment with other forms of alcohol consumers might be interested in, especially given how successful hard seltzers have been. Ready-to-serve drinks are definitely in vogue. Will the former lemonade and orange juice brand be able to sweep the competition? Time will tell, but for anyone looking for a new twist on the seltzer summer, a Pina Colada flavored wine cocktail could be the poolside trick you're looking for.

Read the original article on Tasting Table.