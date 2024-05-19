A Minute with Drexel: The Gardens of Life

OLD LYME, Conn. (WKRG) — This week, I’m coming to you from a historic colonial-era village… Old Lyme, Connecticut. The Mister and I are here for a very special reason… to visit his Aunt Mary (who is more like his sister) but also for the dedication of this teaching garden. The garden was constructed through the efforts of the historic Grace Episcopal Church and is named for The Mister’s grandfather…his Aunt Mary’s dad.

Rev. Louie Matthews was a man who, according to his family, used gardening to teach many things to his children and grandchildren. You see, gardening teaches a person to not only grow food, but how to be patient, to persevere, to develop a sense of responsibility, to have a teachable spirit, and to work with others.

This all got me to thinking: what are we doing with the gardens of our lives? God has given us the “seeds”, so to speak. He’s given us life, gifts & talents. He gives us daily opportunities to develop things like patience, perseverance, responsibility, and a teachable spirit. Are we watering and feeding our garden? Or are we neglecting it and letting weeds of impatience, pride, anger and jealousy take over?

This week, why don’t you join me in assessing the condition of our garden? If you find more weeds than bounty in your garden of life, start working on clearing out the things that keep you from living your best life for God, for others and for yourself.

And just as this church will be using the “teaching garden“ to teach people how to grow their own food, consider how you can teach others to “grow” a good life, perhaps by being a good example. You never know what THAT garden might yield… for years, or in the case of Willie Louie Matthews.. for decades to come. And that’s your minute with Drexel.

