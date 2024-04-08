A Minute with Drexel: Drexel in Washington, DC

Washington, D.C., (WKRG) — Today I am coming to you from our nation’s capital! I am in Washington, D.C.

Read my lips: This is not a political “Minute,” so don’t even think about going there!

Regardless of your politics, it’s hard not to feel humbled, in awe, and emotional when you are roaming around, taking in the visible, tangible, “monumental,” you might say, history that oozes from nearly everywhere you look!

Interestingly enough, though, I’m not in DC to celebrate the past…I’m here to celebrate the future!

The Mister and I are here for a wedding!

Weddings are such fun! There is such a feeling of freshness, joy, and promise!

We’ve had a lot of difficult news hit our TV screens of late. Wars, crime, killer weather, friends with scary diagnoses, and an earthquake… in the northeast US? We could use some wedding-type joy and promise, right?

Well, I’ll try to help. Looking at the buildings and monuments in our nation’s capital reminds me that for centuries, we’ve faced scary, depressing, and deadly times. But we have come through them and we are still standing.

People of faith have also faced those times…but “faith” still stands.

2 Corinthians says, “We walk by faith, not sight.”

Loose translation: We walk by faith in what’s to come.

So, maybe we should do like the wedding couple…we focus on the promise of the future.

Acknowledge the past, and understand that times may get rocky. But be intentional about fighting the good fight, putting one foot in front of the other, loving each other…protecting each other, being faithful in all areas of our life.

Seeking out the good in our lives.

And in doing so, believing we will still be standing when the hard times are behind us.

Hey, I have a monument or two to visit.

See you next week!

And that’s your Minute with Drexel.

