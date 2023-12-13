Minnie Driver explains, decades later, why she looked so sad during Matt Damon’s Oscar speech

Minnie Driver is sharing the story behind her subdued reaction to her “Good Will Hunting” co-stars, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, winning an Academy Award in 1998.

Driver, Damon and Affleck appeared in the critically-acclaimed drama about a man with a genius-level IQ who lives in South Boston and works as a janitor. In the movie, Driver and Damon’s characters fall in love. Their connection continued off screen and the two actors briefly dated in real life. But when Damon and Affleck accepted the Oscar for best original screenplay at the 1998 ceremony, Driver — who was also nominated for best actress in a supporting role — looked less than thrilled after Affleck complimented her performance in his speech.

A clip from the moment was shared on the Movie Shmood Instagram account in October and multiple fans pointed out Driver’s reaction. One wrote, “Minnie looks so sad.” So, after waiting almost three decades, the actor decided to finally explain her muted response.

“Matt had ended our relationship a few weeks before this, and was at the Oscars with his new gf,” Driver revealed.

She added, along with a heart emoji, that she “was devastated. Wish I could have celebrated more as it was an amazing moment for all of us, and for this wonderful film!”

In a separate comment, Driver poked fun at her slight frown. “My face,” she wrote and included multiple crying-laughing emoji and a heart.

Beneath her reply, one person said, “We’ve all been there. (Not the Oscars but, you know what I mean),” seemingly referring to the break up.

Driver simply commented a broken heart emoji in response.

The “Speechless” actor has opened up about her past relationship with Damon before. Driver reportedly found out that they were over when Damon appeared on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in 1998 and said he was single, Time reported.

Driver and Damon didn’t speak for more than 20 years until they bumped into each other in 2021. She spoke about their reunion on the “Keep It” podcast in 2021.

When asked if she still talked to any of her “Good Will Hunting” co-stars, she said, “I did see Matt Damon on the beach and I had not had a conversation with him, seriously, since we made the film.”

Driver continued, “That was last summer and it was actually very nice to see him, and his kids, and his wife and it all felt quite middle-aged actually, which was reassuring.” Damon is married to Luciana Barroso and the two share four daughters together.

Looking back at their relationship, Driver described it as “amazing and tabloidy.” She said she appreciated chatting with him two decades later.

“So that was nice to just have sort of a middle-aged conversation about the weather and stuff,” she said.

Driver has been dating filmmaker Addison O’Dea for five years. On Nov. 17, 2023, she celebrated their anniversary with a sweet tribute on Instagram.

“It’s our anniversary today . Five years filled with laughter, grief, creativity and becoming our little tribe of 4 ( counting Bob),” she wrote, referring to her adorable dog. Her son Henry, who was born in 2008, completes their family of four.

Driver said the first photo in the slideshow was from the couple’s “first formal date, which was a v.glam affair.” She recalled O’Dea making her laugh so hard that she split her dress.

In the second snap, the two cozied up next to each other on a beach.

“Slide 2 is how we really are: happy, eating, by the sea. Love you @addisonodea,” she concluded.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com