What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (May 24-26)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - With Memorial Day coming up, there are many events to enjoy in the Twin Cities this weekend, including a Kickoff to Summer event at the Minnesota State Fair grounds and bulldog races at Canterbury Park.

Minnesota State Fair, 1265 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul

May 23, 4-9 p.m., May 24, 4-9 p.m., May 25, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., May 26, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Tickets are $10

The fourth annual Kickoff to Summer at the Fair is returning to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. This event gives Minnesotans a little taste of the State Fair at the beginning of summer. Fair foods and drinks will be available at the event, along with music and entertainment. Minnesota merchants will be available for a variety of shopping options.

Tickets: $10-$79 per person

CHS Field, 360 Broadway Street, St. Paul

May 25, 12 p.m.

This event will definitely include tacos and several Margarita flavors. There will also be live pro-wrestling and shopping will be available from 20 local vendors. For kids, there will be face painting and many more activities.

Tickets are $5-$8 per person

May 26, doors open at 12 p.m.

Canterbury Park, 1100 Canterbury Road South, Shakopee

Watch bulldogs speed down the track between live horse racing at Canterbury Park on Sunday. There will be face painting, pony rides, arcade games and much more.

Free admission

May 25, doors open at 8:30 a.m.

Chanhassen Autoplex, 1710 Motorplex Court, Chanhassen

This event takes place on the last Saturday from April to September. Come and enjoy a variety of cars, food and drink. Coffee and beverages will be avail from Dandy Lion Coffee and food will be available from Dog Park Gourmet Hot Dogs.

Tickets are $39.99-$54.99

Valleyfair, 1 Valley Fair Drive, Shakopee

Opens May 25

Enjoy the first weekend of summer at Soak City Water Park at Valleyfair on their opening weekend. On May 25, the Boston Beer Company will be having a beer sampling from 12-4 p.m., and on May 26, Indeed Brewing will be having a sampling from 12-4 p.m. Valleyfair is also offering free tickets to active and retired military members from May 24-27. Enjoy the water park's water slides, wave pool, lazy river and cabanas.