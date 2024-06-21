Minneapolis named best city for new college grads

Recent Minnesota college graduates may find that one of the best cities in which to start their adult lives is close to home.

A study analyzed the country's largest 100 cities to rank them based on metrics that matter to young people: housing affordability, unemployment rates, social opportunities and more. Minneapolis took home the overall No. 1 spot for college graduates.

Minneapolis ranked in the upper third of all categories, earning "B's" for affordable rent and median income. Minneapolis made "A" grades for a low unemployment rate and a vibrant restaurant scene.

"The Twin Cities is a desirable location for emerging leaders to enter the workforce while maintaining a lower cost of living," the ranking by rental search engine Zumper said.

Other metrics under consideration included a city's population of 25-year-olds with Bachelor's degrees, the size of the non-married population, the median income of 25-year-olds and the number of restaurants per 100,000 people.

Denver, Seattle, Columbus and San Francisco also made the top 5.