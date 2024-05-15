Miniature poodle Sage wins Westminster dog show

Miniature poodle Sage was chosen as best in show at this year's Westminster Kennel Club dog show [EPA]

A miniature poodle named Sage has become America's top dog after winning the Westminster Kennel Club dog show's Best in Show category.

More than 2,500 eager canines from across all 50 US states and other countries competed for the prestigious title.

Sage's handler, Kaz Hosaka, said he had "no words" to describe his reaction to her win.

The contest has been a long-held tradition in the US, with the first one dating back 148 years.

[Reuters]

Judges determine winners using a written description of the ideal breed, according to the Westminster Kennel Club - the oldest organisation dedicated to showing dogs in the US. Winners are selected based on how well a dog fits the standard as well as how they perform on the day.

Mr Hosaka said he thought Sage had given "a great performance".

The two had travelled from Houston, Texas, to compete in the competition, which took place in Flushing, New York City.

This year's Westminster Kennel Club dog show was Mr Hosaka's 45th. Back in 2002, he led another miniature poodle to first place.

Second place went to German shepherd Mercedes, who came from Bethesda, Maryland.

German shepherd Mercedes came second [Reuters]

Giant Schnauzer Monty, who travelled from Ocean City in New Jersey, was also in the dog show's semi-final last year. But he came short of winning the top prize in New York on Tuesday night.

[Reuters]

The breeds with the largest number of entries this year were chihuahuas, Labrador retrievers, golden retrievers, vizslas, dachshunds, French bulldogs, Australian shepherds and Rhodesian ridgebacks.

Although all US states were represented in the competition, most of the dogs came from Florida, New York, California, Pennsylvania and Texas.

There are no cash prizes, but the winner does receive bragging rights and a trophy. For certain categories, like in agility and obedience, winners can direct a $5,000 (£3,969) Westminster donation to a training club of their choosing or to the American Kennel Club Humane Fund.