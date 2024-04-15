Mini rope bridges built in Forest of Dean to help dormice

Mini rope bridges have been installed in one of England's ancient forests to help hazel dormice travel safely between treetops.

Two 20m-long bridges have been built over a track in the Forest of Dean.

The rodents' habitats had become disconnected following the removal of diseased ash trees.

Forestry England, which set up the crossings, said they would "enable dormice to feel safer as they cross from one part of the wood to another".

Ecologist Kate Wollen, from the organisation, explained: "Dormice do not like to come to ground except for hibernation. They feel vulnerable to predators when on the ground."

Forestry England says hazel dormice need woodland or hedgerow trees and shrubs to live in during the warmer months.

Chalara ash dieback, caused by a fungus called Hymenoscyphus fraxineus, had developed among a section of trees in the woodland in Flaxley, where dormice are monitored.

"The fungus blocks the tree's water transport system, causing leaf loss, and lesions in the wood and on the bark," a Forestry England spokesperson said.

"This causes the crown of trees to die back. Trees become brittle over time with branches breaking away from the tree.

"If left untreated, trees can potentially collapse, presenting an immediate danger to the surrounding area."

Forestry England removed the trees in woodland near Mitcheldean and came up with the solution of the bridges, which are 16ft-high and took fewer than two days to install.

During the summer, trail cameras will be fitted to monitor how the dormice use them.

"We could not have accomplished this project without the help of our volunteers," said community ranger Leoni Dawson.

"Together we have worked very hard in this woodland improving habitat for the wildlife and flora. We also have a volunteer who has been surveying for dormice here for over 20 years.

"We hope the bridges will complement this work and that dormice will do well. We've never tried this before and it is exciting to see what will happen."

