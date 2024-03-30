Mini Egg Chocolate Mug Cake | Recipe

Chocolate mug cakes couldn't be easier to make, and are perfect if you fancy a little treat 'from me to me', as they're just the right quantity for one person. Using your microwave you can whip one of these up in just five minutes from things you most likely already have in your cupboard. All you'll need is some baking essentials like sugar and flour, an egg and some cocoa powder as well as a few extras to decorate if you fancy taking things to the next level. For a fun Easter twist we've plumped for Mini Eggs to stir through the mixture, but you could use anything you have to hand. Crushed up Flakes would be delicious, as would Smarties. You can enjoy these mini chocolate mug cakes just as they are, or you can treat yourself to an even more indulgent dessert by topping them with whipped cream or ice cream once they're ready. They'll be nice and warm so expect things to melt and mix together. If you're feeling generous you could make these for friends or family by making everyone an individual mug cake. We think these chocolate mug cakes are a fun project to do with kids, so they can add their own favourite treats to the mixture and pick their own mug.

