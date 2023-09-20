These Mini Christmas Trees Make the Cutest Holiday Decorations
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."
A Christmas tree is the most iconic holiday decoration. There's nothing more festive than a gorgeous green tree decked out in lights, ornaments, and any other decorations your family treasures. If you already have a big tree and want to spread even more holiday cheer, consider our picks for the best tabletop Christmas trees. Or, if you live in a small space and don't have room for a 7-foot tree, these mini ones can be just as pretty as the real deal.
Our Top Picks
Most of these artificial Christmas trees are pre-lit to make decorating a cinch—just plug them in, place them on an end or buffet table, and you're good to go! Or, you can decorate them with some of your favorite ornaments for added charm. There are plenty of different options to choose from here, including mini trees with flocked branches, ornaments, pinecones, Christmas tree toppers, and even little presents under the tree. You truly can't go wrong with any of these picks so choose your favorite and leave no corner undecorated!
Tabletop Mini Christmas Tree
This cute tree with its buffalo plaid base is perfect if you love farmhouse style. It's pre-lit, with lightly frosted branches and adorned with pinecones. Display it as is or add a few of your favorite ornaments and decorations!
Tabletop Christmas Tree with Ornaments
If you want a mini tree with all the trimmings, look no further than this little cutie! It has colorful lights and bulbs, plus jingle bells, pinecones, and a "Merry Christmas" sign. There's even a sparkly gold star to top it off.
Prelit Flocked Tabletop Christmas Tree
Have a white Christmas with this pretty flocked tree. It's pre-lit and features a wooden base to add natural appeal.
Tabletop Mini Christmas Tree with Presents
Finally, some Christmas gifts you don't have to wrap! This cute tree is decked out from top to bottom with lights, ornaments, a star, and yes, even little presents under the tree.
Rustic Mini Christmas Tree
Bring rustic style to your Christmas décor with this minimalist tree featuring delicate flocking, pinecones, and lights. It all comes in the sweetest little tin pot.
My First Light-Up Christmas Tree
This pick was made with little ones in mind! Give them a small tree of their own to decorate with the most precious ornaments and felted red star on top.
Tabletop Pink Pampas Tree
Anyone who embraces a nontraditional Christmas color palette will love this gorgeous pink pampas tree. It's got boho style to spare a rustic burlap base tied up with a bow.
Artificial Mini Christmas Trees
Two Christmas trees are always better than one! Group these two together or place them in different spots of your home that need a bit of holiday cheer.
23-Inch Mini White Christmas Tree
If you love white Christmas trees but wanted your big one to be green, you can have the best of both worlds by incorporating this pick. It's designed for indoor or outdoor use, too.
Tabletop Ceramic Christmas Tree
This mini ceramic tree is just as fun and festive as the others on this list but with added vintage appeal. The colorful Christmas lights even work!
Mini Birch Tabletop Christmas Tree
Here's another alternative tabletop Christmas tree that we absolutely love. You can decorate it with little Christmas bulbs or let its twinkling lights do all the charming.
Kurt Adler 24" Miniature Pine Christmas Tree
If you want a simple mini tree without any lights or decorations, this is a great option. Reviewers are impressed with how lifelike and full this one is.
You Might Also Like