These Mini Christmas Trees Make the Cutest Holiday Decorations

A Christmas tree is the most iconic holiday decoration. There's nothing more festive than a gorgeous green tree decked out in lights, ornaments, and any other decorations your family treasures. If you already have a big tree and want to spread even more holiday cheer, consider our picks for the best tabletop Christmas trees. Or, if you live in a small space and don't have room for a 7-foot tree, these mini ones can be just as pretty as the real deal.

Our Top Picks

Most of these artificial Christmas trees are pre-lit to make decorating a cinch—just plug them in, place them on an end or buffet table, and you're good to go! Or, you can decorate them with some of your favorite ornaments for added charm. There are plenty of different options to choose from here, including mini trees with flocked branches, ornaments, pinecones, Christmas tree toppers, and even little presents under the tree. You truly can't go wrong with any of these picks so choose your favorite and leave no corner undecorated!

Tabletop Mini Christmas Tree

This cute tree with its buffalo plaid base is perfect if you love farmhouse style. It's pre-lit, with lightly frosted branches and adorned with pinecones. Display it as is or add a few of your favorite ornaments and decorations!

Tabletop Mini Christmas Tree

Tabletop Christmas Tree with Ornaments

If you want a mini tree with all the trimmings, look no further than this little cutie! It has colorful lights and bulbs, plus jingle bells, pinecones, and a "Merry Christmas" sign. There's even a sparkly gold star to top it off.

Tabletop Christmas Tree with Ornaments

Prelit Flocked Tabletop Christmas Tree

Have a white Christmas with this pretty flocked tree. It's pre-lit and features a wooden base to add natural appeal.

Prelit Flocked Tabletop Christmas Tree

Tabletop Mini Christmas Tree with Presents

Finally, some Christmas gifts you don't have to wrap! This cute tree is decked out from top to bottom with lights, ornaments, a star, and yes, even little presents under the tree.

Tabletop Mini Christmas Tree with Presents

Rustic Mini Christmas Tree

Bring rustic style to your Christmas décor with this minimalist tree featuring delicate flocking, pinecones, and lights. It all comes in the sweetest little tin pot.

Rustic Mini Christmas Tree

My First Light-Up Christmas Tree

This pick was made with little ones in mind! Give them a small tree of their own to decorate with the most precious ornaments and felted red star on top.

My First Light-Up Christmas Tree

Tabletop Pink Pampas Tree

Anyone who embraces a nontraditional Christmas color palette will love this gorgeous pink pampas tree. It's got boho style to spare a rustic burlap base tied up with a bow.

Tabletop Pink Pampas Tree

Artificial Mini Christmas Trees

Two Christmas trees are always better than one! Group these two together or place them in different spots of your home that need a bit of holiday cheer.

Artificial Mini Christmas Trees

23-Inch Mini White Christmas Tree

If you love white Christmas trees but wanted your big one to be green, you can have the best of both worlds by incorporating this pick. It's designed for indoor or outdoor use, too.

23-Inch Mini White Christmas Tree

Tabletop Ceramic Christmas Tree

This mini ceramic tree is just as fun and festive as the others on this list but with added vintage appeal. The colorful Christmas lights even work!

Tabletop Ceramic Christmas Tree

Mini Birch Tabletop Christmas Tree

Here's another alternative tabletop Christmas tree that we absolutely love. You can decorate it with little Christmas bulbs or let its twinkling lights do all the charming.

Mini Birch Tabletop Christmas Tree

Kurt Adler 24" Miniature Pine Christmas Tree

If you want a simple mini tree without any lights or decorations, this is a great option. Reviewers are impressed with how lifelike and full this one is.

Kurt Adler 24" Miniature Pine Christmas Tree

