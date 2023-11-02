The 4-foot beauty people think is a 'real tree' is just $64 with Prime (nearly 60% off)

What is it?

Sleigh bells aren't jingling quite yet, but a dusting of snow (in some parts of the country) is signaling us to get our holiday decor up. If you're living space is on the tight side, or if you've decided that the centerpiece of your yule celebration needs to be downsized, we've got just the Tannenbaum for you. It's a four-foot-tall National Tree Company Pre-lit Artificial Mini Christmas Tree and if you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get it now for just $64, down from $155 — that's nearly 60% off!

Why is it a good deal?

You can expect the prices of artificial Christmas trees to go up between now and Thanksgiving — the biggest price drops for these fake fir babies are in the offseason — but if you shop now, you can get this little guy with a big personality at its all-time lowest price!

Why do I need this?

Most people love a real Christmas tree — the pine scent adds an extra boost of holiday cheer to the decor. What people don't love is the sticky sap and seemingly endless piles of pine needles to clean up until February. (Oh, and don't forget the potential fire hazard.) This tree won't give you those headaches, but it's about as real-looking as an artificial gets.

At just four feet tall, this tree is just right for small spaces like an apartment, bay window display or even a bedroom. It comes with a sturdy base wrapped in burlap for a rustic touch and it's pre-lit so you don't have to get tangled up in a mass of string lights. Just pop it out, adjust the branches the way you like it and adorn it with your favorite ornaments.

No sticky sap or pine needles to deal with! (Amazon) ((Amazon))

What reviewers say

With over 1,300 five-star ratings, shoppers love the convenience, size and beauty of this tree — some even say people mistake it for the real thing!

"I love this little tree," shared this empty nester. "It's perfect for us, now that the kids are grown, a smaller tree is all we need."

One doting daughter wrote: "I bought this for my 90-year-old parents because it was light in weight and no assembly required. They leave it up all year long."

"I really love this little tree," gushed a rave reviewer. "Since I downsized my home I don't have room for a big tree and I was wondering if I'd be happy with a small tree, but this one is perfect for my space. I did take my time arranging the branches and after decorating it with my handmade ornaments and putting it into a pedestal planter I'm delighted with the result!"

"I got this Christmas tree for my daughter's room and it is perfect!" another five-star fan wrote. "The base is already covered in burlap and pre-lit, making this such an easy-maintenance holiday decor. My only MINOR complaint would be a "packaged smell" once I took it out of the box, but I aired it out on our porch for a few hours and that got rid of it."

"I had shopped in person for a small artificial tree, but couldn’t find anything," shared a happy shopper. "I was pleasantly surprised about how nice and real this tree looks. It is also the perfect size for a smaller space and is easy to store."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

