Mindy Kaling poses in a matching black and white crop top set on Instagram: 'What if this was my Raya profile pic?'

Mindy Kaling jokes about adding a new picture to her Raya profile. (Photo: LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

Mindy Kaling is looking radiant in black and white.

The Never Have I Ever creator, 43, took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo of herself from a new shoot with Marie Claire . In the photo, The Office alum stares at the camera while sporting a midriff-baring matching outfit with a blazer on top. She captioned the post, “What if this was my Raya profile pic?”

Raya, for the uninitiated, is an invite-only dating app, which some celebrities use to find potential partners. Stars like Kiernan Shipka, Demi Lovato and Simone Biles have all said that they have used the app .

Kaling’s followers approved of the pic — and its potential place on her dating profile. One commented, “Omg who are you?! Queen energy.” Another added, “I’d swipe right.”

Kaling, who is a single mom by choice to her two children Katherine, 4, and Spencer, 2, previously opened up about dating to Yahoo Life . Ultimately, she said, her kids come first.

“I think of myself as my kids' parent, and if I have someone that comes into my life down the line, that would be great, but I don't think it's their responsibility. It's mine,” she said at the time. “They're just, like, my blood; they're my responsibility. I'm not in a place now where I would necessarily want or need that from somebody else, to have someone else step in as a co-parent.”

While Kaling has no problem sharing photos with her followers, she recently shared with Marie Claire that she’s happy to stay behind the camera, which she does on shows like The Sex Lives of College Girls, so people don’t judge her appearance .

“The amount of articles that were like, ‘It's so good for a culture that this unattractive woman is finally on camera,’” she said of the discourse around her show The Mindy Project. “I didn't know I was so unattractive until I was the star of my own show. So not having to see those things [now], that's wonderful.”

