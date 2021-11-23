Mindy Kaling goes from makeup-free to glam in new ‘Cinderella’ moment video

Mindy Kaling posted a makeup-free video on Instagram to reveal her glamorous transformation. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

Mindy Kaling just showed off her very own “Cinderella” moment.

The Never Have I Ever creator took to Instagram on Nov. 23 to share a video of herself before and after she got ready for the day. In her first look, Kaling is makeup-free, with her hair in disarray. In the second, the comedian is full-on glam, with loose waves, fluffy eyelashes and a mauve lip. She captioned the video, in which she goes from humorously horrified at her appearance to pleased with herself, “Friggin’ Cinderella over here.”

This isn't the first time that Kaling — who is mom to a son and daughter — has gone makeup-free on the 'gram, however. In 2018, she received praise from her followers when she posted a pic of her "no makeup no filter mom night out" to social media.

While it’s unclear why The Office alum is getting so glammed up at the moment, she has been hard at work promoting her new HBO Max series, The Sex Lives of College Girls, which debuted earlier this month. Kaling recently spoke to Teen Vogue about the impact she hopes the series has on young women, and particularly young women of color.

“I was the repressed Indian girl who hated my body and didn't feel worthy of sexual attention, and I'm not interested in showing that on TV,” Kaling said, referring to her new series. “These characters are not impervious to criticism. They have insecurities for sure because they're like real people. But if I could, we talk a lot about this in Never Have I Ever, but there's this idea of how an Asian woman is supposed to be — demure, compliant, brilliant but not too talkative. I'm just not interested in that depiction, and we have plenty of that in other mediums and in other heroines."

She added: "And I just think, I like the women that I'm writing, particularly the South Asian women, because they're funny and vibrant and yeah, sometimes they make you uncomfortable, but they feel really real and people that I would want to know.”

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.