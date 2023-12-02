Mindy Kaling Gets Groovy in Knee-High Boots, Andy Cohen Slips on Air Force Sneakers and More Shoe Moments at ChainFEST 2023

Mindy Kaling was one of the many stars who attended the VIP night of the 2023 ChainFEST Gourmet Chain Food Festival in Los Angeles on Friday. The event celebrates the one-weekend-only festival, which features 20,000 square feet of games, activities and other surprises.

Kaling donned a black leather trench coat with a velvet black minidress underneath. Creating contrast, she chose a pair of cream knee-high boots to complete her outfit.

Mindy Kaling attends the 2023 ChainFEST Gourmet Chain Food Festival VIP Night. Getty Images

Her boots featured a stacked heel around 3 inches, a leather upper and stitch detail. Aeyde, 3.1 Phillip Lim and PrettyLittleThing are some of the brands offering similar styles to the one worn by Kaling.

A closer look at Mindy Kaling’s shoes. Getty Images

John Mayer and Andy Cohen were also part of the event. The singer donned a pair of Chelsea boots with a brown suede upper that contrasted with his skinny light-washed jeans and light blue sweater. Meanwhile, Cohen wore a plaid shirt by Alex Mill and white Nike Air Force sneakers.

John Mayer and Andy Cohen Getty Images

Patrick Schwarzenegger, the star of “Gen-V,” kept it casual with a Western-style plaid jacket by Amiri, a white T-Shirt and white sneakers at the event.

Patrick Schwarzenegger Getty Images

Following Kaling’s steps, Kiernan Shipka also chose a pair of knee-high boots for the occasion. However, the star of “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” opted for a dark version of the shoes, which she paired with a black cardigan dress.

Kiernan Shipka Getty Images

The 2023 ChainFEST Gourmet Chain Food Festival will be held through Saturday at Nya Studios in Hollywood, Calif.

