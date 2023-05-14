Mindy Kaling just dropped her new swimwear line and it celebrates all sizes

Mindy Kaling is giving us all those beach babe vibes. (Photo: Andie)

The weather has almost caught up with our to hit the beach — and just in time to channel your inner Ariel, Mindy Kaling is cutting her fashion curating chops on a new line of swimwear from Andie Swim. Mindy x Andie is everything you need for summer 2023 — it’s equal parts chic and playful and we are ready to make a big splash in it!

Mindy has made it her mission to be all-inclusive with her work and that extends from her comedy all the way to this swimwear line. That means you can expect something for everyone to feel comfortable in by the pool. Whether you're into one-pieces or bikinis, bold prints or classic solids, these swimsuits are designed to be both flattering and easy to wear. Below, you’ll find our picks from Mindy’s collection.

Andie The Maya Dress This piece is cute and versatile, perfect for everything from poolside lounging to grabbing drinks at the tiki bar. It's flattering on all body types — and the best part? No need to worry about matching separates. $128 at Andie

Andie The Marco One Piece This suit is brings the heat with a flattering cut and sleek design that'll have you feeling like a bombshell. Plus, the bright colors and patterns give us all the tropical vibes. $112 at Andie

Andie The Maya Sarong The Maya Sarong is just the right accessory to take your swimsuit game to the next level. Tie it around your waist and you're ready to rock. It comes three sizes and it's featured in the color splash on gold stripe fabric. $68 at Andie

Andie The Amalfi This one-piece is has all the vintage vibes with its retro cut and chic color options. Whether you're sipping cocktails by the pool or catching waves in the ocean, the Amalfi is the ultimate statement piece. Choose from three different fabrics and multiple colors. $112 at Andie