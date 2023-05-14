Mindy Kaling just dropped her new swimwear line and it celebrates all sizes

The weather has almost caught up with our to hit the beach — and just in time to channel your inner Ariel, Mindy Kaling is cutting her fashion curating chops on a new line of swimwear from Andie Swim. Mindy x Andie is everything you need for summer 2023 — it’s equal parts chic and playful and we are ready to make a big splash in it!
Mindy has made it her mission to be all-inclusive with her work and that extends from her comedy all the way to this swimwear line. That means you can expect something for everyone to feel comfortable in by the pool. Whether you're into one-pieces or bikinis, bold prints or classic solids, these swimsuits are designed to be both flattering and easy to wear. Below, you’ll find our picks from Mindy’s collection.
This piece is cute and versatile, perfect for everything from poolside lounging to grabbing drinks at the tiki bar. It's flattering on all body types — and the best part? No need to worry about matching separates.
The Maya Sarong is just the right accessory to take your swimsuit game to the next level. Tie it around your waist and you're ready to rock. It comes three sizes and it's featured in the color splash on gold stripe fabric.
This one-piece is has all the vintage vibes with its retro cut and chic color options. Whether you're sipping cocktails by the pool or catching waves in the ocean, the Amalfi is the ultimate statement piece. Choose from three different fabrics and multiple colors.
This bikini top is seriously cute with its flirty ruffles and trendy halter-neck style. The best part? It's versatile enough to mix and match with any of your favorite bottoms. Whether you're lounging on the beach or dancing at a pool party, the Amor top has got you covered.
Last summer, it was all about Demi Moore’s fabulous vintage-inspired collection with Andie swimwear. This summer, it’s Mindy Kaling’s turn to collaborate with the popular brand with a new 33-piece line of everything from bikinis to one pieces and beyond. The 43-year-old star was already a fan of Andie’s bathing suit because she found them […]
You won’t catch Mindy Kaling wearing “a skirted bathing suit” while she’s on the beach with her kids this summer. The mom of two, who just launched a swimwear collaboration with Andie Swim, spoke to People about embracing fashion choices that make her feel “cute and sexy,” regardless of society’s chaste expectations for women once they become mothers.
Mindy Kaling is in the thick of the toddler years with her daughter Katherine, 5, and son Spencer, 2. The Never Have I Ever creator was featured on the cover of the June 2023 issue of Better Homes & Gardens, on newsstands May 19 and online now, where she opened up about what her home décor looks like as a mom.