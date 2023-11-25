Mindy Kaling’s Airplane Salad Beats Whatever You Just Bought From Hudson News

It was Chex Mix, wasn't it?

I fly often enough to know that relying on the airport or airplane for a satisfying meal is a risk I’m not willing to take. Whether I’m rushing to catch a connecting flight or the options at the airport fail to impress, my “hanger” can’t handle the disappointment of a missed or sub-par meal.

Mindy Kaling apparently agrees with me, taking to Instagram recently to share her recipe for “airplane salad.” It’s her solution for “eating terribly” while traveling, but is it worth trying? Here are my thoughts as a registered dietitian and recipe developer.

What’s In Mindy Kaling’s Airplane Salad

Good news! Kaling’s salad is easy, approachable, and nourishing. She loads up on cherry tomatoes, spinach (or other greens she has on hand), blanched asparagus, canned wild salmon, a bit of goat cheese, and a simple vinaigrette.

Here’s why I love her salad (as a busy human and registered dietitian):

It’s packed with vegetables—Vegetables are beautiful to look at and eat! They’re packed with nutrients that benefit everything from heart to gut health. Having a variety of vegetables ensures that the salad is interesting in both flavor and texture. Using leftover, cooked, or raw vegetables is a smart and fast way to keep things easy. There’s plenty of protein—Adding canned wild salmon was a good choice. Protein also helps with satiety, making the salad feel more like a meal than just a basic lettuce salad. Canned proteins are also convenient! Kaling wisely chooses salmon (which is rich in heart-healthy omega 3 fats), but other canned fish and chicken will work here too. It's big on flavor—Adding a bit of flavorful cheese and a delicious dressing brings everything together. Choose flavors you love so that when you open the container you’ll be excited, not bummed (or bored).

My Airplane Salad

As a registered dietitian and recipe developer, I can confidently tell you my secrets for making a good salad, even one you can enjoy while flying the friendly skies! Here’s how you do it:

Before you start building your salad, consider when you’ll be enjoying it. If you don’t plan on eating it within two hours, you’ll have to find a way to keep it cold. Consider bringing bags of ice and then dump them before you head through security.

Step 1: Choose Your Container

Luckily you can find bento boxes and many other types of containers that are perfect for transporting salad. My preference is a wide-mouth, 16-ounce mason jar. It’s easy to fill, it travels well, and eating out of it is easy, especially when you don’t have a lot of space (if you haven’t noticed, seats haven’t gotten any larger).

Step 2: Add Dressing

The very first layer should be your dressing. If you were to ask me which kind, I would say keep it oil and vinegar-based versus something creamy. Vinaigrettes hold up well, so I recommend Italian or balsamic, but explore the dressing aisle at your grocery store since there are plenty of delicious options. Or if you’re up for it, make your own!

Our Favorite Simple Green Salad

Step 3: Add a Layer of Sturdy Veggies

Sturdy vegetables are the ones that won’t wilt and disintegrate as soon as they touch the dressing. I recommend cucumbers, bell peppers, sliced carrots, celery, broccoli, or cauliflower. Cooked vegetables are also an option here, but again, keep them sturdy. I like asparagus or Brussels sprouts, for example.

Step 4: Throw in Some Legumes and Whole Grains

The two things Kaling is missing from her salad are legumes and whole grains. I love adding both to my salads because they’re packed with protein and fiber, which help make the meal feel more satisfying. Try canned black beans, garbanzo beans, pinto, or edamame and top with cooked quinoa, wheat berries, brown rice, bulgur, or your favorite whole grain.

Step 5: Top With Flavorful Cheeses and Other Proteins

Kaling smartly adds goat cheese, which is packed with flavor. I recommend you do the same. I like feta cheese because it’s relatively sturdy, but blue cheese, parmesan and other hard cheeses are great options too.

As for protein, this one is up to you. If your jar is full, you may not need any additional protein. However, if you know you’ll need an extra punch of nourishment, be like Kaling and grab a can of salmon or chicken to toss into your container. You can also chop up leftover chicken or turkey breast to add. Even last night’s baked tofu would be delicious!

Step 6: Top With Leafy Greens

There are seemingly endless options when it comes to choosing leafy greens. I recommend purchasing “baby lettuce” versions so that eating your salad doesn’t become cumbersome. Of course you can always buy a whole head of lettuce and simply chop it into bite-size pieces. Consider adding micro-greens or shredded cabbage to keep things interesting.

Step 7: Finish With Fun Toppings

Salad doesn’t have to be boring! Add your favorite toppings so that you can enjoy every bite. I like adding crunchy items like toasted, slivered almonds, walnuts, or pumpkin seeds. Chopped, cooked bacon is delicious and so are olives and pickled vegetables or kimchi. Experiment and have fun!

