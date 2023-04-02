'Wow, we look 10 years younger': This No. 1 bestselling eyebrow tinting kit is on sale for just $11

There are few of us blessed with brows as dramatic as Brooke Shields or Jennifer Connelly — but that doesn't mean we can't have them. If you have eyebrow envy, we've got a great deal for you. Right now, Amazon is offering up its #1 bestselling eyebrow tinting kit for just $9 (was $12).

MinaiBrow MinaiBrow Henna Dark Brown Coloring Kit $11 $15 Save $4 with 5% coupon This tinting kit comes with three packets of tinting powder, good for up to 30 applications. The set even includes a container to hold leftover mixed tint. $11 at Amazon

As we age, everything starts to fade. Our skin and hair gets lighter — for many of us, our eyebrows start to disappear. Not surprisingly, the light brows can make you look older than you might like. There are tons of fixes for this — pomades, powders, stencils, pencils — and I've tried them all. I like putting on makeup in the morning, but having to paint and shape my brows every day is a huge hassle — MinaiBrow Henna Dark Brown Coloring Kit eliminates that headache.

Say hello to dramatic brows.

It only takes a few minutes to mix the powder with water and apply it to your brows and the color lasts for weeks instead of just a day. The kit comes with three packets of powder that contain enough ammonia-free dye for ten applications each along with a container for the unused dye, an applicator and dropper.

I like it because I'm not that good at shaping my brows with pencils and pomades and because this dyes just the hair, it defines my brow bone perfectly so I don't have to think about my brows but once a week rather than every day. And I'm not the only person that loves MinaiBrow Henna Dark Brown Coloring Kit — it has an army of 13,000 five-star fans.

"Wow, we look 10 years younger," shared one rave reviewer. "I brought out this product on a girls weekend. We are over 50 and feel that we look like we are now in our 40’s after getting brown bold eyebrows, I will use this product every six weeks. Love it!"

"I pay my girl $40 every time to Henna my eyebrows and never knew it was THAT EASY TO DO AT HOME," wrote another five-star fan. "You have enough products to get them done 20 times or more. [It's] better than applying make up every day."

My natural brows are patchy and asymmetrical, they are one of my biggest insecurities since I think they make may face look uneven," reported a happy shopper. "This product absolutely delivered in filling and evening out my brows. It stains the skin, so it allows you to shape your brows how you want them and lasts longer than applying a pencil."

