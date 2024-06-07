Milwaukee needs to bridge the literacy gap. Library program uses news to build skills.

Here’s a shocking statistic: In Milwaukee County, 25% of adults read at a third grade level or below. Literacy isn't an issue that gets a lot of attention, but it's time to sound the alarm.

Across Wisconsin, about 1.5 million adults need help building literacy skills. The impact of low literacy rates in the United States is substantial, with 48 million adults affected, representing more than 54% of American adults. More than half of adults read below a sixth grade level, and nearly one in five reads below a third grade level. This issue disproportionately affects Blacks and Hispanics, as well as those with low incomes.

Reading is the foundation of everything. Without the ability to read, finding a job and keeping up with the advancing world become impossible. Children who struggle to read will become adults who struggle with reading, so there needs to be more emphasis placed on reading at all levels.

Adults should be provided with resources that respect their maturity and maintain their dignity while assisting them in advancing their reading skills. To that end, the Milwaukee Public Library System in February began rolling out "The Juice," a unique news source designed to bridge the reading gap.

'The Juice' provides news articles and options for reading

"The Juice" is a daily online news resource available at four different reading levels. You only need internet access and a library card to start using the system.

According to Deb Marett, public information coordinator at Milwaukee County Federated Library System, users can receive up to five articles weekdays at their preferred reading level. The articles are available in more than 80 different languages, ensuring everyone feels included and respected.

She beat addiction, survived aneurysm: School closure won't end her GED mission.

Some words are underlined when the user clicks on an article. If the reader clicks on the word, it will define the word along with a pronunciation guide. There is also an icon that will say the highlighted word aloud and read the definition. The words underlined are not commonly used or may be specialized to an industry. Marett said there is also a “listen” icon that reads the entire article.

It's part of the library system's new family literacy campaign, "Read for Your Life,” which includes online resources and tutoring platforms. "The Juice" aims to provide engaging content that encourages people to keep reading. It also serves as a valuable resource for families. When adults start reading, it motivates kids to read more, making reading a part of everyday conversations.

“We did a soft launch in February, and we already have 140 people who have subscribed,” Marett said.

Milwaukee needs an all-hands on deck approach to literacy

Considering the number of Milwaukee County residents who struggle with reading, the user base will increase as more people learn about this resource. The library got the program at a discounted rate of $3,000 for the first year. Community use of the program will decide if the program will continue after the trial period.

Earl Ingram Jr., a community activist and volunteer at Milwaukee Public Schools, said Milwaukee needs an all-hands-on-deck approach to literacy because people who struggle with reading — especially children — have limited options. Literacy can no longer take a back seat in Milwaukee County.

The Juice is just a tiny taste of what can work, but there needs to be a more aggressive approach by all political leaders, parents, teachers and children to make reading essential.

Reach James E. Causey at jcausey@jrn.com; follow him on X @jecausey.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee County literacy rates are low, require dramatic improvement