Here are the Milwaukee area schools hosting summer meal programs

Students pick up cereal for breakfast before school at Bethune Academy in Milwaukee.

With summer beginning, Milwaukee Public Schools and some suburban Milwaukee area school districts are providing summer meal programs for families in need.

Some programs provide breakfast, lunch and dinner. Others provide just one or two of those meals.

Most districts use the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Summer Food Service Program, which is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. The program reimburses school districts and other organizations that operate meal sites in low-income areas.

Here's where programs are being held this summer, based on districts' responses to the Journal Sentinel's requests for information.

Brown Deer School District

The district is participating in the Summer Food Service Program and is providing breakfast and lunch to children 18 years old and younger. Dates are June 17-18, 20-21, 24-28; and July 8-12 and 15-19. No meals will be offered June 19 due to Juneteenth and during the week of July 4.

Meals can be picked up at either Brown Deer Elementary School's cafeteria or Brown Deer Middle/High School's South Commons. At Brown Deer Elementary, breakfast will be served from 8:15 to 8:45 a.m. and lunch will be served from 12 to 12:30 p.m. At Brown Deer Middle/High School, breakfast will be served from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Germantown School District

The district is providing breakfast to children ages 2 to 18 in the Germantown community at Kennedy Middle School. The program runs June 17-July 19 from 7:30 to 8 a.m. Monday through Friday, but not the week of July 1.

Meals must be eaten at Kennedy Middle School and cannot be taken home, according to Germantown Superintendent Chris Reuter.

Greenfield School District

The district is hosting its community free hot lunch program through the Summer Food Service Program for all children 18 years old and younger at Maple Grove Elementary School from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays June 17 through Aug. 1.

No meal service will be provided on Fridays, nor will meals be provided on July 4 or 5. Questions can be referred to Greenfield Food Service at (414) 281-3357.

Kettle Moraine School District

The district is not hosting summer meals, but families can use the Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer Program, an income-based program that helps families buy food during the summer by providing them with $120 in benefits for each qualifying child. Those benefits can be used anywhere that FoodShare benefits are accepted, such as "most grocery stores, many convenience stores and some farmer's markets," according to the district's website.

Families living in the district whose children already receive free or reduced price meals do not need to do anything to get access to the program. Families wanting access can apply for free and reduced price meals and will receive access if approved before Aug. 29. The district recommends visiting access.wi.gov to learn more about the application process. Participants can also apply directly for the Summer EBT program by visiting summerebt.wi.gov.

Milwaukee Public Schools

The district has numerous sites for summer meals for children 18 and under, regardless of what school they attend, at sites that provide Milwaukee Recreation Summer programming. Meals must be eaten at the program's location and are not intended for carryout, the district's website said.

To find a meal site near you, visit mpsmke.com/summermeals.

The Hunger Task Force also has information about meal sites around Milwaukee County at www.hungertaskforce.org/what-we-do/summer-meals.

South Milwaukee School District

South Milwaukee High School is hosting meal service through the Summer Food Service Program for children and teens June 18 through July 25, from 12 to 12:45 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

No sign up or application is needed, and children from neighboring communities are also welcome. Info on food items will be available at sdsm.nutrislice.com or by calling South Milwaukee School Nutrition at 414-766-5135.

Waukesha School District

The district has six sites providing free breakfast and lunch to all children 18 years old and younger, Monday through Friday from June 17 through July 12 during summer school. Children do not need to be enrolled in summer school programs to have meals. No meals will be served July 4 and 5.

The four elementary school sites are Banting, Bethesda, Hadfield and STEM Elementary Schools, which serve breakfast from 7:30 to 8:05 a.m. and lunch from 12 to 12:30 p.m. The middle school site is Horning Middle School, which serves breakfast from 7 to 7:35 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Waukesha North High School is the high school site, which serves breakfast from 7:30 to 8:05 a.m. and lunch from 12 to 12:30 p.m.

West Allis-West Milwaukee School District

The district is offering its meals through the Summer Food Service Program, which offers families lunch and dinner at Liberty Heights Park, West Milwaukee Park and LaFollette Park from June 10 to August 16, Monday through Friday. Lunch is served from 12 to 12:45 p.m. and dinner is served from 4 to 5 p.m. There are no requirements to participate.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Here are the Milwaukee area schools hosting summer meal programs