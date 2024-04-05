Milwaukee-area home tours for 2024 showcase functional design

"Everything old is new again" is an adage that suggests the wisdom of the past often can inspire new ideas. Touring remodeled and historic homes may supply creative solutions for your current home or home-building dream. Local organizations and trade groups have scheduled events to assist you in finding homes to tour. Here is a roundup of home tours in Milwaukee and the surrounding communities this year.

Tour this house designed by Milwaukee architects Willis and Lillian Lennhouts on the 2024 Spaces & Traces tour.

Historic Milwaukee Spaces & Traces 2024

Historic Milwaukee Inc. presents its 42nd annual Spaces & Traces tour from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 4, featuring mid-century modern homes in the metro Milwaukee area. The tour offers a look into restored and renovated homes designed by architects using a functional approach to design, characterized by a low profile and natural materials.

Julia Griffith, program director for Historic Milwaukee, noted this is a departure from past tours: "While we typically feature a particular neighborhood, 2024 marks the 50th anniversary of Historic Milwaukee as an organization. We were founded in 1974, when the mid-century modern style was popular, and we are thrilled to highlight these unique properties for our event."

This John Randal McDonald house will be open for the 2024 Spaces & Traces tour.

The tour will feature single-family homes designed by John Randal McDonald, Joseph Godkin, Willis and Lillian Leenhouts and others, including a few local students of Frank Lloyd Wright. Many properties include original details like built-ins, stacked stone fireplaces and planters, old-growth mahogany paneling, cork floors and bathroom fixtures and tiles. Alterations have been done with sensitivity to the design and finishes, enhancing the vision of the architect but making these homes more comfortable for modern family life. The guided tour includes access to eight properties and a brochure with maps. The tour is recommended for ages 12 and up. Tickets are $30 for members, $40 for non-members, and can be purchased online at historicmilwaukee.org.

If you enjoy greeting visitors and fellow home enthusiasts, consider volunteering for the event. Historic Milwaukee is seeking volunteers to help lead tours of featured properties, check tickets and answer questions. Each property is staffed throughout the day and volunteers share more about the history and inhabitants with tour attendees. Shifts are three hours long and training is provided. As a benefit, volunteers may purchase a ticket for $15 to attend the event. To volunteer, sign up at the event page website.

Kowalske Kitchen & Bath remodeled the first floor of a Brookfield home that is part of the 2024 NARI Milwaukee Tour of Remodeled Homes. The company created an open, family-friendly kitchen for a couple who loves to entertain. A large walnut island provides seating for the family and guests, and a built-in coffee bar adds warmth and complements the taupe cabinets along the range wall. To create the open concept, an existing wall between the kitchen and dining room was removed, which also brought more natural light into the space. Functional elements include deep drawers, a Galley workstation sink and walk-in pantry. Beautiful design elements make the kitchen shine, including a zellige tile backsplash, matte black hardware and walnut detail on the hood. The remodel also includes an updated laundry room, powder bathroom and fireplace.

NARI 2024 Tour of Remodeled Homes

This tourwill be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 18 and 19. It showcases 10 projects that range in budget from $100,000 to $600,000 and are located from Lake Michigan to Lake Country. New this year, the tour will showcase a “resort-style” backyard with a 20-foot by 40-foot in-ground pool, outdoor kitchen, fire pit, paver staircase and patio. The homes featured highlight kitchen remodels and additions, “whole home” remodels, and first-floor remodels. The tour allows visitors to explore how kitchens can be expanded to provide additional seating and a walk-in pantry, or how sunrooms and basements can be transformed into play spaces and entertainment areas. See updated mudrooms, garages, and luxury master baths, with opportunities to talk with designers and view before-and-after images of the remodeling projects. Tickets are $20 and can only be purchased online at naritourhomes.com.

Historic Concordia Neighbors

The annual summer Historic Home Tour is set for June 15. The neighborhood schedules a full day of activities including tours of restored Victorian mansions, garden tours, food and community entertainment. Historic Concordia stretches from 27th Street to 35th Street, and Wisconsin Avenue to Highland Boulevard. For more information, see www.hcni.org.

MBA Parade of Homes

The 2024 model home tour will be held from Aug. 10 to Sept. 2. Visit new construction in Menomonee Falls and New Berlin. View new home designs, building trends, floor plans and innovative interior features. For ticket information, visit mbaparadeofhomes.com.

Preservation Racine Inc.

The annual Tour of Historic Places is held on the last Sunday in September. Tour-goers are guided through historically and architecturally significant buildings and developments in Racine County. For information visit preservationracine.org.

Burnham Block tours

Tours are available by reservation on most Saturdays. Guests will tour the interiors of two homes on the Burnahm Block with trained docents knowledgeable of Frank Lloyd Wright’s special interest in creating economical and architect-designed homes. Group and private tours are also available. Visit the website for location, dates and tour times: wrightinmilwaukee.com.

Ten Chimneys

Estate tours begin May 12 and are available Tuesday through Sunday. Ten Chimneys is the National Historic Landmark estate of 20th-century Broadway legends Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne. Tours are led by docents highlighting the history of the original buildings and its furnishings. S43W31575 Depot Road, Genesee Depot; tenchimneys.org

Kneeland-Walker House tours

Daytime and evening tours of the historic Kneeland-Walker House are offered on select dates throughout the year. Expert docents lead visitors into the elegance of the Victorian era, exploring its architectural and historical attributes, with engaging stories. The home is at 7406 Hillcrest Drive, Wauwatosa, which is the site for the Firefly Art Fair in August. For reservations, visit wauwatosahistoricalsociety.org.

Wingspread

Tours of the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed homeare available by reservation only. H.F. Johnson Jr. commissioned the Prairie-style home that is north of the SC Johnson headquarters campus in Racine. The free public tour highlights features such as the home’s disappearing dining table, its tipi-inspired clerestory ceiling in the great room, and the cantilevered “Romeo and Juliet” balcony. For more information, visit reservations.scjohnson.com.

Durkee Mansion

Tour Kenosha’s cream-brick Italianate, a Victorian-style home on the grounds of the Kemper Center, 6501 3rd Ave. The restored Civil War mansion features a widow’s walk, a suspension stairway, parquet floors and louvered windows. It's open for self-guided tours on the first and third full weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) of each month from April through October. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. Visit kempercenter.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 2024 Milwaukee-area home tours highlight craftsmanship, updated design