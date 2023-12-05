‘Million Dollar Listing’ Star Fredrik Eklund Is Asking $11 Million for His Colorful Beverly Hills Mansion

Though he called it his “forever home” in a 2021 Architectural Digest article, Fredrick Eklund is already seeking to offload the Beverly Hills estate he and his artist husband Derek Kaplan picked up barely two years ago. Asking $11 million, the current listing represents a $4 million bump in price since then.

Built in 2017—and fully transformed throughout during the couple’s short-term ownership in collaboration with noted New York interior designer Paris Forino, complete with every shade of pink and blush imaginable —the East Coast traditional property rests on just over a third-acre of land in the Coldwater Canyon neighborhood. Affectionately known as the “Color House,” the wood-sided structure includes seven bedrooms and eight baths in a little more than 5,600 square feet of living space spanning two levels.

Vividly hued rooms crafted by New York designer Paris Forino are complemented by striking fireplaces.

A gated driveway empties out at a spacious motorcourt flanked by a single-car garage and welcoming front porch shrouded in ivy. Once inside, a double-height foyer topped by an Apparatus cloud chandelier leads to a sitting room enhanced with a copper and black marble fireplace, as well as a formal yet fun dining room boasting a whimsical necklace chandelier.

Further back, an open-concept great room that opens via walls of glass to the backyard is decked out with a copper, blue and pink kitchen sporting a bespoke L’Atelier Paris range, large eat-in island wrapped in leather-finished marble, and cozy breakfast nook holding a built-in banquette clad in Kvadrat and Svenstk Tenn fabrics. An adjacent family room displays a marble fireplace and an integrated LED-lighted bookcase that stretches to the ceiling.

A custom L’Atelier Paris range is front and center in the copper, blue and pink kitchen.

Elsewhere in the house is a screening room, gym, cold plunge, an infrared sauna and office that can be closed off with ribbed glass doors, along with a cove-ceilinged master retreat outfitted with Phillip Jeffries wallpaper, a fireside sitting area, private balcony and “boutique-worthy” walk-in closet, plus a luxe bath equipped with a marble floor, dual vanities with LED mirrors and a freestanding Waterworks tub.

Outdoors, the resort-like grounds are laced with mature olive trees, and host a lap pool and spa, barbecue and bar setup, and charming spots ideal for al fresco lounging and entertaining.

Woven lanterns hanging from olive trees enhance an outdoor lounge area nestled alongside a fireplace.

In addition to the for-sale Beverly Hills residence, which was recently offered for lease at $50,000 per month, the longtime Million Dollar Listing New York and Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles cast member still maintains a stylish Connecticut home he purchased in 2016 for nearly $3 million. He also has reportedly relocated to Miami, where he’s busy expanding his real estate business.

The listing is held by Marcy Roth and Alexander Vichinsky of Douglas Elliman.

