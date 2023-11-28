Millie Bobby Brown Just Told Us Her Least Favorite Foods, and We’re Shocked

Plus, the actor told us her favorite snack that she calls an “energy booster.”

With over 63 million Instagram followers, two Netflix films set to release in 2024 and a two-time Emmy nominee for her most recognizable role as Eleven in Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown is easily one of the most influential people in entertainment right now.

The actor and entrepreneur knows the importance of staying hydrated and energized on busy work days. So when asked if I was able to talk to Brown in-person about her healthy lifestyle habits, the answer was an obvious yes.

Through her partnership with Essentia Water, Brown discussed her holiday plans, why she prioritizes water in her routine, the snack that keeps her fueled and more in this exclusive interview.

EatingWell: What are your holiday plans looking like?

Brown: I love the holidays, it's definitely my favorite time of year. [My fiancé] Jake's more into real trees, I like fake trees. It's a huge debate in the house. I love hot cocoa and my tea, and I love the fire being on. I love it being freezing cold outside and the puppies and dogs are all comfy and cozy. Winter time is definitely my hibernation time, and I absolutely love being able to just be inside with the family.

EatingWell: What are some healthy habits that you maintain in your routine during the winter season?

Brown: I truly feel like in the summer, I'm always outside and always in the sun, so I really prioritize protecting myself from the sun. But winter time is all about staying inside and self care. I journal, I read, I'm drinking lots of water. I'm taking care of my skin care, I really value that time of staying in and being with myself: taking baths and hydrating my skin. I've always valued that, but I definitely do it more when it's winter time, especially because my skin gets so dry in the winter.



EatingWell: Any snacks that help you stay energized on set?

Brown: I like dried mango. Dried mango is always a favorite and I always think of it as an energy booster. I'm not somebody who eats a lot of candy, so for me, when I'm needing that sugar boost, dried mango is always something I go to. And I love carrots. Usually midday, I will take a break, eat some carrots and drink iced water. That is my break within the day that I actually like and really look forward to.

EatingWell: What’s your least favorite food?

Brown: So my least favorite food was always olives. I always hated olives. Now, recently I said to myself, “Millie, you're gonna eat more olives and you're gonna make your taste buds like them.” Really weird, but anyways, it worked and now all I eat is olives which are so good for you, by the way! So olives were my least favorite, but now, I don't like couscous, and quinoa is gross to me. There you go, insight—nobody knows that!

EatingWell: In a video announcing your partnership with Essentia, you mentioned drinking water first thing in the morning. How important is it for you to stay hydrated throughout the day?

Brown: I'm still 19, so I'm hormonal and going through all of these things. When I drink water when I have acne, it's literally [my] best pimple repair ever. And the best jet lag repair ever! I actually was doing an event once and I said, “Oh, I might need a coffee. I'm really going to fall asleep.” My close friend said, “Just drink a bottle of water.” And I said, “You want me to drink a bottle of water? That's not going to wake me up.” But I drank the bottle of water and it truly woke me up. I felt better and I think that was a huge lesson for me. So now all I do is drink water, and it actually is my coffee!

EatingWell: Do you prefer walking or running?

Brown: I don't like walking or running, I'm just going to tell you straight up right now. I don't walk or run and I probably never will, but I learned a big lesson from Matthew Modine. He only reads and memorizes his lines by walking. And I know walking is really important for mental health, so I definitely should try that one day.

EatingWell: What’s your favorite form of exercise?

Brown: I love yoga. As somebody who suffers with anxiety, I really like yoga and the Zen space that you're able to create for yourself. That kind of meditation and calmness I really like, so I've always gravitated more towards yoga as a physical exercise.

EatingWell: What does “eating well” mean to you?

Brown: I think it’s knowing what's in your food, understanding your ingredients, making sure it's accustomed to you and your lifestyle. Know what you're eating, know what you're putting into your body, always know what you're putting on your face with your skin care and enjoy your food overall. You only live once—this isn't the dress rehearsal!

