Millersport news: Wine and Woodies, a classic boat show on Saturday at Buckeye Lake

Wine and Woodies, an Antique and Classic Boat Show, will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 15 at the Buckeye Lake Winery, 13750 Rosewood Road, Thornville. The show is sponsored by the Buckeye Chapter of The Antique and Classic Boat Society, Inc.

Twisted Classics food truck

The Twisted Classics Food Truck will be at the Millersport Lions Clubhouse parking lot from 4 until 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13. This gourmet food truck puts a twist on the classic hot dogs, nachos, sausages and fries. Stop by to support the food truck and the Millersport Lions Club.

Senior Citizens

The Millersport Senior Citizens met June 7 at the Millersport Lions Clubhouse on Chautauqua Boulevard in Millersport. President Richard Neff welcomed the 19 members and 4 guests present.

President Neff conducted the business meeting following lunch. Reports were given on several members who are ill and unable to attend. Those with June birthdays were Liz Sanders, Barb Voehringer, and Ruthanne Hammel. Liz and John Hoermle were congratulated on their 63rd wedding anniversary. Karen Mosher suggested the summer outing would be to see “Beauty and the Beast” at Ohio University-Lancaster at 7 p.m. Aug. 2. Those who will be attending will need to sign up at the next meeting. Everyone in attendance received a door prize. The meeting was adjourned for cards and Bingo. The next meeting will be a noon potluck lunch Friday, June 21 at the Lions Clubhouse.

Lions Club

The election of officers was held at the Millersport Lions Club meeting on April 11. The term for the new officers will begin on July 1.

President – Diana Keller

1st Vice President – Drake Riley

2nd Vice President – Rise Schneider

3rd Vice President – Cyndi Condrey

Secretary – Sharon Steingass

Treasurer – Shawn Carter

Directors - Lloyd Robertson and Dan Booze

Membership Chair – Kris Keller

Lion Tamer – Kathy Entis

Tail Twister – Jim Condrey

Walnut Township Trustees

The Walnut Township Trustees met June 4 in the township office, 11420 Millersport Road. The signs that will designate Fairfield Beach on Shell Beach Road and Fairfield Beach Road were discussed. It was decided to proceed with the project with a cap on the money to be expended. A motion was passed asking that the Fiscal Officer be in attendance at each meeting or that she send a designee to answer any questions the trustees might have.

During the time for public comments, issues concerning a Mobile Home Park, land use issues, burning issues, the Luke Bryan Concert, and solar energy were discussed.

Township Department reports were given. Walnut Township Fire Chief Price reported on the run totals for May, repairs, and EMS Billing information. Zoning Inspector Mike Berry reported on permits issued, items sent to the Prosecutor, upcoming hearings, short-term rentals, and phone calls. Regional Planning Commission Representative Robert Slater reported that there was a short meeting with nothing pertaining to Walnut Township. Nathan Wagner reported on the grants for the township parks. As Roads Supervisor he also reported on mowing, spraying, paving, drainage, patching, and equipment. Township Administrator Tammy Oliver reported on meeting with the various township supervisors to discuss appropriations and budgets, issues with Amazon payments, and the need for a new desktop computer.

Items of old business were:

$1 million Community Project Funds update

Lakeside Dennison Properties update

OPWC update

Investments

Tornado Shelter update

Salt Storage Facility update

Approval to dispose of old desks and file cabinets

