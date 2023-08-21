Here’s Why Miley Cyrus’ Siblings Weren’t At Their Mom’s Wedding



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Miley Cyrus has had a big year. Her single, "Flowers,"dropped on Jan. 13, and has dominated the Billboard charts ever since.

Plus, her eighth album, Endless Summer Vacation, arrived in March, and sold 103,000 album equivalents in its first week. The singer is releasing yet another single, USED TO BE YOUNG, on August 25, 2023 as a dedication to her "loyal fans," she wrote in her Instagram announcement.

However, this year only scratches the surface at Miley's success. The singing and acting icon has been around since before her days of portraying Hannah Montana on stage and in the beloved Disney show of the same name.

When it comes to nepo babies, it’s no secret that Miley is among the most talented of them all. Born to Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus, Miley turned 30 last November. She has five siblings—including half-siblings—who have all been involved in the music and acting industries at some point in their lives as well. (Talk about a talented family!)

Miley's fam has had quite the month, too. The "Flowers" singer's mother tied the knot this weekend with actor Dominic Purcell in Malibu, per People. Miley, along with two of her half-siblings, Brandi and Trace, were in attendance. However, Miley's other siblings—Noah and Braison—didn't make it to the special day.

In 2022, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus officially divorced after 28 years of marriage, per E! News. Although the couple had public ups and downs before, Tish cited "irreconcilable differences" in her latest filing, and claimed the couple had not lived together since February 2020. The couple had previously filed for divorce in 2010, but withdrew the case after amicable agreements, per Stylecaster. Tish filed for divorce again in 2013, but withdrew the petition five months later when the couple started going to therapy together to work on their marriage.

Following the pair's divorce, a source close to Miley told E! News that it put a "strain" on Miley's relationship with her father Billy Ray, who is currently engaged to singer-songwriter Firerose. And, due to some of Miley's siblings' absence from their mother's wedding, some sources speculate tension between the Cyrus children and their parents.

Still, the Cyrus children have always been very close. Ahead, learn all you need to know about Miley's siblings, including their names, ages, and what they’re up to now, as well as some fun facts about their fam.

Brandi Cyrus

At 36 years old, Brandi is the oldest of the Cyrus siblings, born in 1987 to Tish and her former husband, Baxter Neal Helson, making her Miley’s half-sister, per PEOPLE. (Billy Ray adopted Brandi after marrying Tish in 1993, the outlet reported.)

Right now, she lives in Nashville and co-hosts two different podcasts: “Sorry We’re Stoned” with her mom, and “Your Favorite Thing” with Bachelor in Paradise's Wells Adams. (Pretty iconic, if you ask me!).

The oldest Cyrus sibling has dabbled different careers: She's a DJ for music festivals and parties (she even deejayed in Miami in 2022 for Miley’s New Year’s Eve special!).

Brandi has tried out different careers in performing, singing, acting, and fashion, per Us Weekly and The House Magazine. For example, she was in the pop duo, Frank + Derol, in 2012. She even made appearances in Zoey 101, Hannah Montana: The Movie, and Hannah Montana (the show), between 2008 and 2010, according to IMDb. In 2017, she had a show with her mom called Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer about interior design on Bravo.

As a kid, she went to public school and did cheerleading, horseback riding, and piano lessons in her free time, per The House Magazine.

She also enjoys competing with her horses in Florida, according to The House Magazine. The multi-hyphenate has her own own website, Style Native, but it doesn’t look to have been updated since 2021.

Trace Cyrus

Stefanie Keenan - Getty Images

Remember the song “Shake It” by Metro Station? (It had a chokehold on me in the year 2007.) Well, that was 34-year-old Trace Cyrus’s band, where he pulled double duty as a singer and guitarist, per Hollywood Life. Fun fact: also in the band is Mason Musso, the brother of Mitchell Musso, who played Oliver in Hannah Montana, Hollywood Life reported. TBH, it makes sense that Trace has such a powerful pop song—he was born in 1989.

Trace is the son of Tish and Helson, and Billy Ray also adopted him after getting married to Tish, PEOPLE reported.

Today, he still makes music, releasing his debut solo single, “Lights Out,” in 2017, per Billboard. (He even joined younger sister Noah on stage at one of her performances last year, PEOPLE wrote.) He was once engaged to beloved Disney channel actress, Brenda Song, but they split up in 2012, Us reported.

And you may be hearing from him soon. Last summer, he said he was working on an album, according to Us. Nice!

He has a super inspirational IG too, BTW. Plus, during the weekend of his mother's wedding, Trace shared an old family photo of Miley, Brandi, and himself as children on Instagram, per Buzzfeed News.

Christopher Cody

Not much is known about Christopher, TBH, but here’s what seems to be common knowledge: He was born on April 8, 1992 (seven months before half-sister Miley!) to parents Billy Ray and ex-girlfriend Kristin Luckey, making him 31 years old today, according to PEOPLE.

It seems that although he used to have a relationship with his family, they grew distant as time went on, he told The Mirror in 2009.

“[Miley]'s the same now as she was before all this fame,” she said. “She’s still my goofy sister. Miley is not a self-obsessed person at all. She’s just trying to have fun while working hard and I don’t know anyone who dislikes her.”

Braison Cyrus

Braison, 29, is a musician and composer who released his debut album, Javelina, in 2021, per Us. He dabbled in acting growing up, with roles in television shows Doc and Hannah Montana, as well as in film Heels, according to IMDb, plus, he was in a few of Miley’s live concert films.

He got married in 2019 to Stella McBride, and in 2021, they had their first child, Bear Chance, who’s Billy Ray and Tish’s first grandkid, the outlet reported. According to his IG, he’s a “Nashville Noise Maker” and “Part-Time Cranberry Farmer.” Love it!

It doesn't look like Braison was in attendance at his mother's wedding, but instead flew out to visit his sister, Noah, per Buzzfeed News. Braison is one of Miley's full siblings, as his parents are Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Noah Cyrus

The youngest of the Cyrus clan is Noah, who’s 23. She and Miley also share both parents. Growing up, she rode horses, according to PEOPLE, and has acting credits on Doc, The Emperor’s New School, Ponyo, Hannah Montana: The Movie, Hannah Montana, and more, per IMDb.

She’s a singer and songwriter who got a Grammy nom for Best New Artist in 2021, and her debut album, The Hardest Part, was released in September 2022, and even had a song on it with her dad, “Noah (Stand Still.)” I’m not crying, you’re crying.

In June 2023, she announced her engagement with fashion designer Pinkus on Instagram. No word yet on when the wedding is, but it looks like the couple is still going strong!

Noah was notably not at her mother's wedding, per Buzzfeed News, and may have made a pointed Instagram post supporting her father on the day of the wedding. In an Instagram story with her brother, Braison, Noah was visibly wearing a Billy Ray Cyrus T-shirt.

However, she has publicly supported her mom amid her parents' separation. In May, she shared a birthday post for Tish, and wrote, "no matter what I will always love you," in the post's caption. Aww.

Noah has always been super open about issues with her mental health through her music, and she and Miley are besties.

Their fam is super close.

Despite their parent's separation, the Cyrus sibs are tight knit. And their differences only bring them closer together, Miley told British Vogue in 2021.

“Me and my siblings, we’re a lot alike, but we also have big differences,” she said. “And we just accept that and don’t judge each other. And our family makes unconditional love a priority.”

This fam is adorable!

You Might Also Like