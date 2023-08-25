Miley Cyrus’ New Song “Used to Be Young” Hints At ‘The Ones That Got Away’

New and better things. Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” lyrics are making us emo. Having turned 30 before its release, the singer’s new song talks about maturing and looking back at all those “wild” days.

The song came out on August 25, 2023. The songstress announced the single release the week before, writing in an Instagram caption. “This song is dedicated to my loyal fans. I love YOU for loving every version of ME. Always, Miley” The single is also in conjunction with a series of interviews on ABC where she reflects on the last 30 years of her life and the anniversary of Endless Summer Vacation.

So what do Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” lyrics mean?

1. What does “Used To Be Young” by Miley Cyrus lyrics mean?

What does Miley Cyrus’ “Used to Be Young” lyrics mean? In the song, Cyrus reflects on her life and where she is today. She talks about going to “open bars” and how it leads to broken hearts.

The chorus of the song pinpoints her public image of where she was at when she was younger—”crazy,” “wild,” and “fun.” But, it all dwindles down to constantly growing.

“These lyrics were written almost 2 years ago at the beginning of my ESV,” she wrote in the Instagram caption referencing her hit album Endless Summer Vacation. “It was at a time I felt misunderstood. I have spent the last 18 months painting a sonic picture of my perspective to share with you. The time has arrived to release a song that I could perfect forever. Although my work is done, this song will continue to write itself everyday. The fact it remains unfinished is a part of its beauty. That is my life at this moment ….. unfinished yet complete.”

Endless Summer Vacation includes the hit single “Flowers” which references her marriage to Liam Hemsworth. Cyrus and Hemsworth married in 2018 and announced their split less than a year later in 2019. The couple definitely had their ups and downs—including a pretty disastrous experience in late 2018, when California wildfires wiped out their home in Malibu. Cyrus told Howard Stern that she and the 30-year-old Hunger Games star “lost everything.” Miley references the disaster in the first verse “We were right ’til we weren’t / Built a home and watched it burn.”

2. “Used To Be Young” by Miley Cyrus lyrics

Here are Miley Cyrus “Used To Be Young” lyrics.

[Verse 1]

The truth is bulletproof

There’s no foolin’ you

I don’t dress the same

Me and who you say

I was yesterday

Have gone our separate ways

[Pre-Chorus]

Left my livin’ fast

Somewhere in the past

‘Cause that’s for chasin’ cars

Turns out open bars

Lead to broken hearts

And going way too far

[Chorus]

I know I used to be crazy

I know I used to be fun

You say I used to be wild

I say I used to be young

You tell me time has done changed me

That’s fine, I’vе had a good run

I know I used to be crazy

That’s ’cause I usеd to be young

Verse 2]

Take one, pour it out

It’s not worth cryin’ about

The things you can’t erase

Like tattoos and regrets

Words I never meant

And ones that got away

[Pre-Chorus]

Left my livin’ fast

Somewhere in the past

And took another road

Turns out crowded rooms

Empty out as soon

There’s somewhere else to go, ooh

[Chorus]

I know I used to be crazy

I know I used to be fun

You say I used to be wild

I say I used to be young

You tell me time has done changed me

That’s fine, I’ve had a good run

I know I used to be crazy

That’s ’cause I used to be young

[Bridge]

Ooh

[Post-Chorus]

I know I used to be crazy

Messed up but, God, was it fun

I know I used to be wild

That’s ’cause I used to be young

[Chorus]

Those wasted nights are not wasted

I remember every one

I know I used to be crazy

That’s ’cause I used to be young

You tell me time has done changed me

That’s fine, I’ve had a good run

I know I used to be crazy

That’s ’cause I used to be young

