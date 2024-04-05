Milestone birthday during eclipse unleashes cosmic blasts from the past ❘ April Helms

Reporter April Helms reflects on 50 years of cosmic memories as her birthday approached on April 8, the same day as the solar eclipse.

It's not every birthday that one can expect a million people to come to your area to party.

Then again, it is my 50th birthday on April 8. That's certainly a big milestone and worthy of celebration. Now, for those who want to party with me, no presents but your presence, but I won't say no to angel food cake. Especially if it has whipped cream and strawberries, just like my great-grandma used to make it. Just skip the candles; I have no wish for my cake to compete with the sun.

Speaking of the sun, what is this I'm hearing? Something about a solar eclipse? And we are in the path of totality?

Now that you mention it, I think I did read something about this solar eclipse. Perhaps one or two (dozen) articles about it, even.

So, I guess those millions are not just coming for my golden anniversary around the sun, but for the sun itself. Just as well. I don't think my neighbors would appreciate if the throngs of people came flocking to my humble abode. At least I don't have to worry about a million party favors now.

A map showing the total solar eclipse's path through Ohio.

I first heard about the coming solar eclipse during the last solar eclipse we had, on Aug. 21, 2017. That afternoon, I was able to hang out with one of the classes at the former Woodridge Primary School as the area witnessed the partial eclipse of the sun. It was fun watching the eclipse (through a pair of special safety glasses, of course). It was even more fun watching the awe and excitement on the faces of the young students as they watched the sun disappear behind the moon's shadow and the sky darken to an eerie twilight hue.

Mother Nature even cooperated that day, parting the clouds long enough for us to actually witness the eclipse. Northeast Ohio has a bad habit of being overcast on days when the skies want to bestow something wonderous on us mere mortals, and that day had been mostly cloudy until just the right moment.

Later that day, I heard at the school that another eclipse would be coming our way in a few years, and this time, much of Northeast Ohio would be in the path of totality.

Oh? I had asked. When is this?

April 8, in 2024.

Wait, what?? I did the mental math and realized that this eclipse, the first total eclipse where this area would be the best spot to see this exciting event in more than 200 years, falls on my 50th birthday. How's that for coincidence?

Hard to believe that partial eclipse was seven years ago. Those young students I met at Woodridge Primary during that last eclipse are now in high school.

I feel old.

There are few things that make one reflect on both the brief span of time we live and the infinite nature of the cosmos as looking up to the skies. The heavens are constantly showering us with spectacular (and sometimes terrifying) phenomenon. Here are just a few of those moments from the past 50 years.

When I was in sixth grade, my Girl Scout troop, led by my mom, put together a yearbook for the sixth-grade class at Barber Elementary. This was also the year Halley's Comet paid us a visit. We were encouraged to create art for the yearbook. This was my contribution.

Halley's Comet

My sixth grade year was also the year that Halley's Comet passed close enough to Earth to be seen. Its path crosses near our humble planet every 76 years. That year was full of talk about the comet and its history, including how Mark Twain was born in 1835 and died in 1910 — both years where Halley's Comet made its appearance.

I remember going to one of the parks and catching the somewhat blurry comet through the largest telescope I'd ever personally seen at that point in my life. Because I've always been more than a little vertically challenged, someone had to lift me up to peer through the eyepiece.

First lunar eclipse

I admit my memory is a bit fuzzy on this one, but I remember when I was younger, there was a lot of buzz on a lunar eclipse on a blue moon, which is generally defined and the second full moon of the month. I don't recall if this was a ful eclipse or a partial eclipse.

What I do recall is being wild with excitement as mom, dad and I headed to one of the local parks, I think Goodyear Metro Park. I recall the radio station playing a constant stream of moon-related tunes from the Chevy Chevrolet.

I was giddy with anticipation as I waited. Would the moon completely disappear? Would it actually turn blue? How long would it take?

As it turned out: no, no (it turned a deep red) and too long because I remember drifting off to sleep through a part of it. Ultimately, I remember feeling underwhelmed by the entire experience.

Perseid meteor showers

I could never completely tick off my many fond memories at Camp Ledgewood, a Girl Scout camp in Peninsula where I spent many a wonderful weekend and summer. I'd quickly lose count.

One fond memory was setting up tents near the lovely little pond on the campground, where we'd spend the night and stargaze. The camp was a fantastic place to marvel at the beauty of the cosmos. But there are usually a few days in late summer where the universe provides an extra show: the Perseid meteor showers.

These showers could be hit or miss. I remember years where we didn't see many meteors streak across our atmosphere. But I do recall one year where the meteors blazed across the sky consistently. It was a sight to behold!

This year's Perseid meteor showers are expected Aug. 11 and 12, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

Hale-Bopp Comet

The appearance of the Hale-Bopp Comet in March 1997 left mixed feelings for me. On one hand, it was a spectacular sight in the night sky, easily visible without even binoculars. I remember watching the comet over several nights, marveling at its brightness even in the suburban areas. It was even more impressive than its better-known relative Halley's Comet and what I suspect Comet Kohoutek was supposed to be.

However, the bright comet left a dark mark, with the death of 39 people involved in the Heaven's Gate cult, led by Marshall Applewhite, who was one of the dead. The members believed that an alien spaceship rode on the comet tail of Hale-Bopp, and the best way to get on board was to drink vodka laced with barbiturates.

Other expected 2024 celestial events

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, we'll be getting another eclipse in June — this one a full lunar eclipse. On June 21 into 22, a day after the summer solstice.

Another lunar eclipse, a partial one, is coming in September. We should be able to see a partial lunar eclipse Sept. 17 and 18. It is expected to be a partial eclipse indeed: only about 9% of the moon, a small bite, will be covered by the Earth's shadow.

But the big one, of course, is going to be The Eclipse on April 8. On my birthday.

Now, I have lived in the Akron area all my life. I know the odds for blue skies are not good in this area. Early spring in Northeast Ohio is, as a late friend often put it, a near-constant shade of "relentless gray." I have a photo of second grade me shoveling snow that's about up to my knees on my birthday.

But one can hope, right? Maybe? For my birthday?

