Milan High School's top 2024 graduates

MILAN — Milan Area Schools announces the top 2024 graduates at Milan High School.

Baker

Name: Claire Baker

Valedictorian

Parents: Michael and Janette Baker of Milan

Activities and honors: Cross county captain; track and field captain; theater at MHS and Center Stage Productions; Actress of the Year Award in 2023; Girl Scouts ambassador

Future plans: Study politics, philosophy and economics on a pre-law track at the University of Michigan

Campbell

Name: Bralyn Campbell

Parents: Sherri and Walter Campbell of Detroit

Activities and honors: Student Council vice-president; Michigan Virtual testimonial student; Code Red Robotics; student mentor; National Honor Society

Future plans: Study political theory and Constitutional Democracy at Michigan State University

Englehart

Name: Kayden Englehart

Parents: Laurie and Brian Englehart of Milan

Activities and honors: Tri-M Music Honors Society president; robotics; National Honor Society; youth event leader for Milan Relay For Life; Drumline

Future plans: Study clinical laboratory science at Eastern Michigan University

Faro

Name: Maya Faro

Parents: Tom and Kelly Faro of Milan

Activities and honors: Varsity soccer captain; Student Council secretary; Student School Board representative; National Honor Society; Tri-M Music Honor Society treasurer

Future plans: Study public relations at Michigan State University

Garcia

Name: Izzy Garcia

Parents: Isidro and Lisa Garcia of Milan

Activities and honors: Future Farmers of America chapter president; state degree for FFFA; cross country captain; Outstanding Junior-FFFA; Milan FFA chapter treasurer for two years

Future plans: Study animal science at Michigan State University

Grimley

Name: Maya Grimley

Parents: Peter and Heather Grimley of Milan

Activities and honors: Operates blog and podcast Maya's Reviews; girls varsity tennis and tennis honors; theater; Student Council; College Board National Rural and Small Town Recognition Award

Future plans: Major in psychology and minor in stage and screen performance at the University of Toledo; accepted into the honors and pre-med programs

Overbeek

Name: Emma Overbeek

Parents: Chris and Jodi Overbeek of Milan

Activities and honors: Code lead and drive team for Code Red Robotics; music parliamentarian for Milan's Tri-M Music Honors Society; National Honor Society; youth event leader for Milan Relay for Life; dancer at Dance Xplosion

Future plans: Study mechanical engineering at Michigan State University

Peña

Name: Angelina Peña

Parent: Sandra Peña of Ann Arbor

Activities and honors: Varsity wrestling, team captain and several state and national awards; Drumline and several state awards; National Honor Society; drumline captain for Tri-M Honors Band/Marching Band; Code Red Robotics

Future plans: Study psychology or neuroscience at Harvard University

Severtson

Name: Erik Severtson

Parents: Kirk and Josie Severtson of Milan

Activities and honors: Head of lighting for MHS theater; Chess Club president; varsity quiz bowl team captain; National Merit Scholarship finalist; Chamber Choir

Future plans: Study computer science at the University of Tulsa

Stripp

Name: Kamryn Stripp

Parents: John and Kylie Stripp of Milan

Activities and honors: Varsity swimming and swimming honors; varsity water polo and state award; Swim Club Makos; College Board’s Big Future National and Rural Small Town Recognition Program Award

Future plans: Study electrical engineering and be a varsity swimmer at Valparaiso University

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Milan High School's top 2024 graduates