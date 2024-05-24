Mike Thomas: Remodels grow in popularity

Mike Thomas

America's housing stock is steadily aging. According to a National Association of Home Builders analysis of America Community Survey estimates, the median age of owner-occupied homes is 40. The data shows that many homeowners across the country now reside in dwellings that are not new or modern. The analysis revealed that a majority (60%) of owner-occupied homes in the U.S. were built before 1980.

If your home is among the many due for an update, consider a remodel. Regardless of scale, any improvement project can elevate your home's livability and comfort, potentially enhancing its value. According to Remodeling Magazine’s Cost vs. Value 2023 report, upgrades such as a garage door replacement, an HVAC conversion, and manufactured stone veneer provide a great return on investment and add to the sale price of the home.

Investing in a professional remodeler safeguards your valuable time and resources while ensuring the highest quality standards. Our community's remodelers possess extensive experience, unwavering integrity, and the expertise to navigate any design challenges that may arise throughout your project.

Home remodeling inherently involves overcoming challenges, such as maximizing existing space, strategically constructing additions, and navigating budgetary constraints. Professional remodelers can assist homeowners in effectively managing these issues and achieving their desired outcomes while adhering to their budget.

If you’re planning to live your golden years in your current home, collaborating with a certified aging-in-place specialist professional is highly recommended. CAPS professionals are adept at tailoring aging-in-place solutions to individual needs and budgetary limitations. These specialists, including remodelers and builders, possess the expertise to address the unique requirements of aging adults while preserving the home's aesthetic appeal.

To find a professional remodeler or CAPS professional in our community, contact info@biastark.org.

Mike Thomas is 2024 president of the Building Industry Association of Stark & East Central Ohio.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Remodeling booming as homeowners age in place