Mike Thomas: Four places to focus your spring cleaning

Mike Thomas

Summer arrives June 20, so technically it is still time for spring cleaning. However, try not to think of spring cleaning as a chore, but as a chance to refresh your home.

A few days spent decluttering, cleaning and fixing can be like giving your house a spring spa day. Your home will be sparkling clean, ready for the summer and – most importantly – protected from potential problems down the road.

Here are several items for your spring cleaning that will be worthwhile:

Inspect windows

Make sure all your windows open and close smoothly and don't have any drafts. Seal any leaks with caulk or weather stripping to keep cool air inside and your energy bills low.

Install clean window screens to let fresh air in while keeping insects out. Give your screens a wash with water and soap.

Create cool comfort

Schedule a professional tune-up for your air conditioning system. A clean and efficient AC unit will keep you cool all summer and save you money on energy bills. Also, don't forget to replace your air filter every 3 months for optimal performance and a healthier environment.

Manage exterior chores

Winter can be tough on your house, but especially your roof. Inspect your roof for missing or damaged shingles, look for leaks or signs of water damage inside your attic, and address any issues promptly to prevent bigger problems down the road.

Clean out your gutters and downspouts to ensure proper water drainage. Clogged gutters can lead to water damage around your foundation.

Spring is the perfect time to spruce up your landscaping. Seed and feed your lawn, plant beautiful flowers, and trim overgrown trees and shrubs.

Remember safety first

Working on a ladder can be risky. Always follow safety guidelines: use the right ladder for the job, ensure it's on stable ground, and never stand on the top two rungs.

Wear eye protection, gloves, and long pants when operating machinery.

Remember, focusing on these small jobs now will save you time and money in the long run. For more information about home maintenance, check out books at your local library. Look in non-fiction for house buying, remodeling, home repair, construction, home building, swimming pools, carpentry, plumbing and air conditioning. Check online databases such as the Home Improvement Reference Center or LinkedIn Learning, or contact info@biastark.org.

Mike Thomas is 2024 president of the Building Industry Association of Stark & East Central Ohio.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Homeowners have four specific areas to focus for spring cleaning