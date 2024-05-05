‘Mija, Yes You Can’ celebrates anniversary, Cinco de Mayo

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – “Mija, Yes You Can” market is celebrating its four-year journey with a special “Cinco de Mija” event in honor of Cinco de Mayo.

Mariachi Los Pasajeros

The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 5 outside the Chuco Relic Central, located at 3750 Gateway Blvd East.

The market was postponed back in March due to severe weather, but the organization rescheduled the event for a special celebration that happened to fall on Cinco de Mayo, according to a press release sent by the organization.

“What’s special about this market is that it is one of the city’s largest markets showcasing women-owned businesses,” said Iris Lopez, founder and executive director for Mija, Yes You Can.

The market, which is the organizations primary fundraising event for their scholarship program, offers a diverse range of products from over 30 vendors, spanning from jewelry to candles, pet accessories and local food trucks, according to the organization.

“Education is one of our organization’s main pillars,” stated Lopez. “By empowering women through education, we aim to foster lasting change within our community.”

Guests will have the opportunity to participate in the “Mija” raffle, held every 20 minutes, with no purchase necessary for entry. Winners must be present to claim their prizes.

The market will also feature live music from DJ Rach Oh, The PIE Sisters and a special Mariachi performance from Mariachi Los Pasajeros.

Additionally, this year’s market will also support local non-profit, “A Home to Bark & Purr,” a local initiative dedicated to aiding pets in need through various avenues of support, according to the organization.

The organization said attendees are encouraged to bring pet supply donations and receive a free slice of birthday cake as well as a “Mija” cookie, while supplies last.

