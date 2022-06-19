'V' is for your own personal fashion victory: Amazon's wildly popular slouchy tee is on sale for $18!

What's your color? Choose from 44 shades and patterns. (Photo: Amazon)

Whether you have a few trusty tees or an entire closetful, there’s no such thing as having too many. They go with virtually everything and you can wear them year-round.

Most fashionistas will tell you that their wardrobe relies on a collection of tees that look good no matter what. The trick is finding that one perfect tee for you. Once you discover one with the ultimate fit, it’s an unwritten rule that you need to scoop it up in multiple colors — whether you gravitate toward classic (think white and gray) or trendy (tie-dyes and animal prints) styles.

We stumbled upon a tee that fits the bill, and then some: the Miholl Women’s Short Sleeve V-neck Casual T-shirt. It’s so popular, in fact, that it's garnered more than 22,000 five-star Amazon reviews. And it's on sale for just $18, down from $29.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Simply awesome

Why is it so popular? For starters, this tee has a slouchy fit and is made from breathable, opaque fabric (yes, even the white ones). It comes in 44 shades, ranging from bright and colorful to simple and versatile, plus loads of tie-dye prints. Sizes range from small to XXL. Bonus: It has a stylish pocket, and rolled-up sleeves for an effortlessly cool look.

“I have been looking for the perfect white T-shirt, and I've finally found it,” one gleeful shopper declared. “I've worn and washed this shirt more than five times and it hasn't lost its shape yet!... It has stayed really white! Normally my whites tend to change color or become see-through after several washes, but this shirt hasn't! Absolutely would recommend!”

Dig tie-dye? You'll swoon over this tee. (Photo: Amazon)

Loose and lovely

Shoppers can’t stop praising the fit and material; they appreciate how elegantly it falls on their frame, rather than clinging to the midsection.

“Love this top! This is better than I expected!” another reviewer shared. “Fit is nice quality. This is not one of those junky tees that cling in all the wrong places. This is a great quality tee that fits perfectly and looks polished and put together.”

“I really like this top,” another added. “I have a bit of a belly and it does not cling and show the years of cakes and ice-cream I consumed. Very comfortable and a versatile color.”

One shopper put it best, calling this tee “the V-neck of champions.”

“So this top initially looked too small for the baggy look I was going for but I put it on and it was really flattering and cute,” they continued. “I ordered a few colors and got the red tie-dye first, so I may keep all the colors but I am not sure until I get the others! This top helps cover your arms and hide imperfections in your shape. Great buy!”

Catch it on sale in all your fave colors and patterns now.

$18 $29 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

