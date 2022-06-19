'V' is for your own personal fashion victory: Amazon's wildly popular slouchy tee is on sale for $18!
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Prime Day Deals
Whether you have a few trusty tees or an entire closetful, there’s no such thing as having too many. They go with virtually everything and you can wear them year-round.
Most fashionistas will tell you that their wardrobe relies on a collection of tees that look good no matter what. The trick is finding that one perfect tee for you. Once you discover one with the ultimate fit, it’s an unwritten rule that you need to scoop it up in multiple colors — whether you gravitate toward classic (think white and gray) or trendy (tie-dyes and animal prints) styles.
We stumbled upon a tee that fits the bill, and then some: the Miholl Women’s Short Sleeve V-neck Casual T-shirt. It’s so popular, in fact, that it's garnered more than 22,000 five-star Amazon reviews. And it's on sale for just $18, down from $29.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Simply awesome
Why is it so popular? For starters, this tee has a slouchy fit and is made from breathable, opaque fabric (yes, even the white ones). It comes in 44 shades, ranging from bright and colorful to simple and versatile, plus loads of tie-dye prints. Sizes range from small to XXL. Bonus: It has a stylish pocket, and rolled-up sleeves for an effortlessly cool look.
“I have been looking for the perfect white T-shirt, and I've finally found it,” one gleeful shopper declared. “I've worn and washed this shirt more than five times and it hasn't lost its shape yet!... It has stayed really white! Normally my whites tend to change color or become see-through after several washes, but this shirt hasn't! Absolutely would recommend!”
Loose and lovely
Shoppers can’t stop praising the fit and material; they appreciate how elegantly it falls on their frame, rather than clinging to the midsection.
“Love this top! This is better than I expected!” another reviewer shared. “Fit is nice quality. This is not one of those junky tees that cling in all the wrong places. This is a great quality tee that fits perfectly and looks polished and put together.”
“I really like this top,” another added. “I have a bit of a belly and it does not cling and show the years of cakes and ice-cream I consumed. Very comfortable and a versatile color.”
One shopper put it best, calling this tee “the V-neck of champions.”
“So this top initially looked too small for the baggy look I was going for but I put it on and it was really flattering and cute,” they continued. “I ordered a few colors and got the red tie-dye first, so I may keep all the colors but I am not sure until I get the others! This top helps cover your arms and hide imperfections in your shape. Great buy!”
Catch it on sale in all your fave colors and patterns now.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
Home theater deals:
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $350 (was $520), amazon.com
Majority Bowfell Small Sound Bar for TV, $40 (was $45), amazon.com
Bigasuo Upgrade HD Bluetooth Projector with Built in DVD Player, $127 (was $250), amazon.com
Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV, $290 (was $400), amazon.com
Hisense 55-inch Class R6 Series Dolby Vision 4K Roku Smart TV, $310 (was $600), amazon.com
Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV, $100 (was $170), amazon.com
Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:
Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones, $10 (was $20), amazon.com
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $150 (was $200), amazon.com
Tozo T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds, $22 with on-page coupon (was $40), amazon.com
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds, $180 (was $250), amazon.com
Apple AirPods Pro, $180 (was $249), amazon.com
Tozo A1 Mini Wireless Earbuds, $18 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds, $25 with on-page coupon (was $60), amazon.com
Tablet and tech deals:
Moto G fast, $150 (was $200), amazon.com
2021 Apple iPad Mini (WiFi, 64gb), $409 (was $499), amazon.com
Apple Watch Series 3, $200 (was $229), amazon.com
Motorola One 5G Ace, $300 (was $400), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Just Dance 2022 for Xbox Series X/Xbox One, $29 (was $50), amazon.com
Sceptre Curved 24-inch 75Hz Professional LED Monitor, $140 (was $230), amazon.com
Tonor Computer Cardioid Condenser PC Gaming Mic with Tripod Stand & Pop Filter, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
Elden Ring for PlayStation 5, $50 (was $60), amazon.com
Smart-home deals:
YoLink Mini Plug, $22 (was $30), amazon.com
Google Nest Learning Thermostat, $222 (was $249), amazon.com
SimplySmart Home PhotoShare Friends and Family Smart Digital Photo Frame, $140 (was $180), amazon.com
Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip, $47 (was $80), amazon.com
Smonet smart lock, $125 with on-page coupon (was $400), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
Eufy RoboVac G30, Robot Vacuum with Smart Dynamic Navigation, $230 (was $320), amazon.com
Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Vacuum Hose Attachment, $11 (was $20), amazon.com
Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C MAX, Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $180 (was $300), amazon.com
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $125 with on-page coupon (was $200), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Prettygarden Women's Summer Casual Boho Dress, $41 (was $49), amazon.com
Merokeety Women's Summer Striped Short Sleeve T-Shirt Dress, $35 with on-page coupon (was $46), amazon.com
Auselily Women's Short Sleeve Loose Casual Maxi Dress, $37 (was $53), amazon.com
Bishuige Women Summer T Shirt Dress, $28 with on-page coupon (was $41), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Crock-Pot 3.5-quart Casserole Manual Slow Cooker, $50 (was $70), amazon.com
Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer, $14 with on-page coupon (was $20), amazon.com
Ninja IG601 Foodi XL 7-in-1 Indoor Grill Combo, $180 with on-page coupon (was $350), amazon.com
Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper, $14 (was $20), amazon.com
Skoy Scrub, $7 (was $17), amazon.com
FineDine 14-piece Cocktail Shaker Bartender Kit, $14.50 with on-page coupon (was $29), amazon.com
Lodge Cast Iron Skillet with Red Silicone Hot Handle Holder, $27 with on-page coupon (was $45), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set for Hair Growth, $30 (was $40), amazon.com
M3 Naturals Anti Cellulite Massage Oil, $34 (was $50), amazon.com
Andalou Naturals Hyaluronic Dmae Lift Firm Skin Cream, $16 (was $27), amazon.com
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer with SPF 30 Sunscreen, $16 (was $20), amazon.com
Nicwell Cordless Water Dental Flosser, $40 (was $45), amazon.com
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer, $16 (was $20), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
LuxClub Queen 6-piece Bamboo Sheets Set, $35 (was $57), amazon.com
Cushy Form Knee Pillow for Side Sleepers, $13 (was $30), amazon.com
Fern and Willow Queen Pillow 2-pack, $33 with coupon (was $50), amazon.com
Command Picture Hanging Strips, $3 (was $6), amazon.com
ColorCoral Cleaning Gel Universal Gel Cleaner, $6 (was $10), amazon.com
EnerPlex Air Mattress, $75 with on-page coupon (was $150), amazon.com
Health and Wellness:
Veva Air Purifier, $100 with on-page coupon (was $200), amazon.com
Pure Gem Single Use Disposable Blue Face Masks (pack of 100), $8 (was $20), amazon.com
iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, $20 (was $55), amazon.com
Celltrion DiaTrust COVID-19 Ag Home Test, $22 (was $25), amazon.com
Lysol Disinfectant Handi-Pack Wipes, $16 (was $27), amazon.com
Clinitest Rapid Covid-19 Antigen Self-Test, $35 (was $50), amazon.com
Lawn and Garden:
Sun Joe TJ604E 16-inch 13.5-Amp Electric Garden Tiller/Cultivator, $129 (was $169), amazon.com
Mayne Fairfield 5829B Tall Planter, $77 (was $105), amazon.com
Sun Joe SPX3000 2030 14.5-Amp Electric High Pressure Washer, $122 (was $200), amazon.com
Outland Living Rectangle Plastic Planter Box 4-pack, $61 (was $110), amazon.com
Gorilla Grip Extra Thick Water Resistant Comfortable Kneeling Pad, $19 (was $33), amazon.com
Fanhao Upgrade Garden Hose Nozzle Sprayer, $20 with on-page coupon (was $25), amazon.com
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.