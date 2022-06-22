Time to stock up: Amazon's 'ridiculously comfortable' top just dropped to $22

‘Flattering,’ ‘soft’ and ‘comfortable’ are just a few of the ways shoppers are describing this gorgeous blouse that is perfect for all sizes, shapes and ages. The Miholl Tie-Front Blouse is typically $28, but right now it’s on sale at Amazon starting at just $22 — and more than 14,000 reviewers have sung its praises.

Most shoppers seem to be tying it at the front. But you can also wear it loose and it'll feel more like an elevated alternative to a traditional Henley. Or try it as a lightweight cardigan/shawl with a tank underneath for an entirely different look.

Miholl Tie-Front Blouse MIHOLL $22 $28 at Amazon The shirt’s design is simple yet versatile enough to wear to any weekend activity, from a family gathering to an afternoon at the park. Made of a lightweight, breathable waffle-knit material, it's both V-necked and button-down.

Rock this versatile top for any and all fair-weather activities...or just hanging at home. (Photo: Amazon)

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Forgiving

The fun (and embarrassment-free) way to tie one on all summer long. (Photo: Amazon)

The Miholl blouse is available in 25 different colors and patterns, from traditional black and white to fresh pastels like sage and lilac, and is ideal for women of all ages and needs, including new moms who need a nursing-friendly top.

Overall, shoppers agree that the blouse has that perfect in-between silhouette that’s forgiving yet complimentary. As one reviewer shared, “Literally has the perfect extra length to do the tie and it fits perfectly! Flattering without being too loose or too tight! Excited to order more colors!!”

Flattering

It's a T-shirt! It's a Henley! It's V-neck! Yes, yes and yes! (Photo: Amazon)

For new moms, it’s a win-win. “I’ve always been nervous to buy tie-front shirts, but this one is so flattering!" said one customer. "It’s held up great in the wash and is so easy to nurse with. It seriously looked so good even on the day I came home from the hospital after having my baby. Fits true to size.”

Comfortable

This sunny yellow shade just screams "summer!" without being too loud. (Photo: Amazon)

Here's a tip: Reviewers agree that the top is designed to be oversized so they recommend choosing your true size. If you prefer a more form-fitting look, size down.

Bottom line, this blouse is a wardrobe must-have. As one satisfied shopper said, “I started off with one of these... and now I own four. For real, they are ridiculously comfortable and cute...I get compliments on this shirt all the time, and it lets me hide some of the things I'm not so confident about on my body. Highly recommend!”

Story continues

Miholl Tie-Front Blouse MIHOLL $22 $28 at Amazon The shirt’s design is simple yet versatile enough to wear to any weekend activity, from a family gathering to an afternoon at the park. Made of a lightweight, breathable waffle-knit material, it's both V-necked and button-down.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

Home theater deals:

Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:

Tablet and tech deals:

Video game deals:

Smart-home deals:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Health and Wellness:

Lawn and Garden:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.