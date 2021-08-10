We found your new transitional top — and the bestseller's on sale for $23 at Amazon: 'So sexy'

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

So gorgeous in any color. (Photo: Amazon)

We're only a few weeks away from fall, which means that now is the time to put some serious thought into what your transitional wardrobe is going to look like. No need to dig out the sweaters and jackets just yet, but as the temps slowly begin to drop, you need pieces that can keep you cool while still covered up in case you come across a sudden chill.

Amazon shoppers are fawning over one shirt in particular — the Miholl Women’s Long Sleeve Lace Top. They love it so much, it's Amazon's No. 1 bestselling blouse. And guess what? It's on sale for just $23!

Shop it: Miholl Women’s Long Sleeve Lace Top, $23 (was $38), amazon.com

Dress it up, dress it down. (Photo: Amazon)

If you're not a big fan of showing off your arms, this top is for you: It has peekaboo lace sleeves, so your arms can be covered up but still breathe. It doesn't hug them, either — it's more of a romantic blouson sleeve — which gives a dramatic, slimming effect.

The top itself is loose, but not so loose that you end up swimming in it. It's just oversized enough so it's easy to tuck into jeans and trousers, and drapes in the most flattering way. It's available in 25 colors and sizes from small to 2XL.

"I got the coral/pink and LOVED it," shared a shopper. "So flattering despite my mom pooch."

Another fan stated: "Comfortable and cute. There are so many details on this top! It’s very good quality, I love the black because it looks classy and perfect for a date night top."

With over 10,000 five-star reviews, the blouse is a surefire winner.

This will be the top you grab most. (Photo: Amazon)

Perhaps the best part (besides the price) is that it's the comfiest "dressy" top you'll have in your closet.

"I've gotten many compliments when I wear this shirt," a shopper noted. "It's got adorable detail on the sleeves, but it's still loose and comfortable. You look more dressed up than you feel in it because it's very soft."

Story continues

It packs plenty of va-va-voom — at least, according to this shopper.

"I like how thick this is, but it is still a little see-through," a shopper noted. "Great quality and feels sturdy. Arms feel so sexy!"

Shop it: Miholl Women’s Long Sleeve Lace Top, $23 (was $38), amazon.com

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.