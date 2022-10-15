Fall in love with Amazon's bestselling top, on sale for $26: 'Arms feel so sexy'

You don't have to undergo a total wardrobe overhaul to transition fashionably into fall. Ease in gracefully with a fresh new top or two. You want something light but with a sleeve. Simple but special. Well, we've found it: a feminine, goes-with-everything, figure-flattering blouse, and it's on sale for just $20 (was $38) at Amazon. The smart, sexy, eminently wearable Miholl lace-sleeve top has more than 37,000 five-star reviews and is Amazon's No. 1 bestselling blouse. Choose from 42 colors and you're party-ready but still as comfy as you would be in your softest hang-at-home gear.

MIHOLL Miholl Lace Sleeve Top $26 $38 Save $12 A fall must-have! This femme top is light and flattering, yet keeps you fully covered. See all 42 colors and styles. $26 at Amazon

If you're not a big fan of showing off your arms, this top is for you: It has peekaboo lace sleeves, so your arms can be covered up but still breathe. It doesn't hug them, either — it's more of a romantic blouson sleeve — which gives a dramatic, slimming effect.

This flattering blouse hits the perfect balance of covered but still sexy. (Photo: Amazon)

The top itself is loose, but not so loose that you end up swimming in it. Available in sizes small to 2XL, it's designed to fit just a bit oversized, but it's still easy to tuck into jeans and pants. Best of all, it drapes in the most flattering way.

"I got the coral/pink and LOVED it," shared a delighted shopper. "So flattering despite my mom pooch. Just be mindful light colors may be see-through."

Another fan stated: "Comfortable and cute. There are so many details on this top! It’s very good quality, I love the black because it looks classy and perfect for a date night top."

Perhaps the best part (besides the price) is that it's the comfiest "dressy" top you'll have in your closet.

"I've gotten many compliments when I wear this shirt," another pleased shopper reported. "It's got adorable detail on the sleeves, but it's still loose and comfortable. You look more dressed up than you feel in it because it's very soft."

It also packs plenty of va-va-voom — at least, according to this shopper.

"I like how thick this is, but it is still a little see-through," a shopper noted. "Great quality and feels sturdy. Arms feel so sexy!"

We're sold — how about you?

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

