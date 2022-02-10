'Pain relief at once': Snag this top-rated massager for just $72 at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

When you’ve been in pain for a long time, you’ll try anything to make it stop — over-the-counter meds, herbal treatments, physical therapy, supportive footwear, acupuncture. Pain can be caused by such a wide variety of problems and manifest in such personal ways that finding a good solution is like finding money on the street: It rarely happens, and when it does, you’re so excited you want to tell everybody who'll listen.

That’s probably why the Mighty Bliss massage gun has more than 9,700 rave reviews on Amazon. It's a cordless electric handheld percussion massager that provides stimulation and relaxation to muscle groups all over the body — including the scalp! And now, thanks to an on-page coupon, it's just $72.

With a 3,700 rpm percussion motor and six different massage heads, it's powerful, versatile and extremely effective. Prime members can get their eager hands on one in two-days; if you're not a Prime member already, you can sign up here to start your free 30-day trial.

$72 with coupon $80 at Amazon

The Mighty Bliss can be adjusted for speed, so you can customize the intensity for your needs. One five-star reviewer said, “I am EXTREMELY happy with this Mighty Bliss massager...I had injured my back and have used this every day — no joke. In between visits to the chiropractor, I use it regularly...My back is improving tremendously, and I believe this massager has been a HUGE part of the help!”

The device is cordless, slim and lightweight enough to travel with — it even comes with a soft bag. And the manufacturer offers a hassle-free lifetime replacement policy. So this is a risk-free purchase.

Professionals gush about the Mighty Bliss massage gun, attesting to the massager's ease of use. One said, “I couldn’t be more pleased! As a massage therapist of thirteen years, I have avoided using electric massagers until now. I use [the Mighty Bliss] in combination with other tools like gua sha, and the results are fantastic! It cuts the workload on my body in half and my clients get faster relief!”

And by the way, if you need a heating pad, Mighty Bliss makes Amazon's No.1 bestselling model, and it's just $30!

Back to that massager...the company says the lithium-ion battery can recharge in an hour and provide up to two hours of use on each charge. Confirmed one reviewer: “The charge has been long-lasting and the tote bag makes it easy to travel with. I am not leaving home without it!”

Plenty of folks have been motivated to share their stories of treating a variety of aches and pains with the Mighty Bliss massager.

One reviewer said: “I had a fibromyalgia flare a few weeks ago, this massager really helped take the pain away. I woke up every morning with stiffness...and pain that radiated everywhere. Using the Mighty Bliss first thing in the morning actually stopped the pattern and brought my tissues back to normal so that I could get through the day.”

"Pain relief at once," said another. "...I have had feet pain for the last six years. I have bought over a dozen different shoes, inserts and braces for my feet — nothing worked. I did a lot of research on these cordless massagers and this by far is the best one out there for the money."

The Mighty Bliss massage gun is so effective that this shopper admitted to displaying a decoy massage gun in plain sight "to keep members of my household from borrowing this one from me.” Another insisted you should “just hit the purchase button. You can thank me later. WORTH ITS WEIGHT IN GOLD.”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

