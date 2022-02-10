'Pain relief at once': Snag this top-rated massager for just $72 at Amazon
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
When you’ve been in pain for a long time, you’ll try anything to make it stop — over-the-counter meds, herbal treatments, physical therapy, supportive footwear, acupuncture. Pain can be caused by such a wide variety of problems and manifest in such personal ways that finding a good solution is like finding money on the street: It rarely happens, and when it does, you’re so excited you want to tell everybody who'll listen.
That’s probably why the Mighty Bliss massage gun has more than 9,700 rave reviews on Amazon. It's a cordless electric handheld percussion massager that provides stimulation and relaxation to muscle groups all over the body — including the scalp! And now, thanks to an on-page coupon, it's just $72.
With a 3,700 rpm percussion motor and six different massage heads, it's powerful, versatile and extremely effective. Prime members can get their eager hands on one in two-days; if you're not a Prime member already, you can sign up here to start your free 30-day trial.
The Mighty Bliss can be adjusted for speed, so you can customize the intensity for your needs. One five-star reviewer said, “I am EXTREMELY happy with this Mighty Bliss massager...I had injured my back and have used this every day — no joke. In between visits to the chiropractor, I use it regularly...My back is improving tremendously, and I believe this massager has been a HUGE part of the help!”
The device is cordless, slim and lightweight enough to travel with — it even comes with a soft bag. And the manufacturer offers a hassle-free lifetime replacement policy. So this is a risk-free purchase.
Professionals gush about the Mighty Bliss massage gun, attesting to the massager's ease of use. One said, “I couldn’t be more pleased! As a massage therapist of thirteen years, I have avoided using electric massagers until now. I use [the Mighty Bliss] in combination with other tools like gua sha, and the results are fantastic! It cuts the workload on my body in half and my clients get faster relief!”
And by the way, if you need a heating pad, Mighty Bliss makes Amazon's No.1 bestselling model, and it's just $30!
Back to that massager...the company says the lithium-ion battery can recharge in an hour and provide up to two hours of use on each charge. Confirmed one reviewer: “The charge has been long-lasting and the tote bag makes it easy to travel with. I am not leaving home without it!”
Plenty of folks have been motivated to share their stories of treating a variety of aches and pains with the Mighty Bliss massager.
One reviewer said: “I had a fibromyalgia flare a few weeks ago, this massager really helped take the pain away. I woke up every morning with stiffness...and pain that radiated everywhere. Using the Mighty Bliss first thing in the morning actually stopped the pattern and brought my tissues back to normal so that I could get through the day.”
"Pain relief at once," said another. "...I have had feet pain for the last six years. I have bought over a dozen different shoes, inserts and braces for my feet — nothing worked. I did a lot of research on these cordless massagers and this by far is the best one out there for the money."
The Mighty Bliss massage gun is so effective that this shopper admitted to displaying a decoy massage gun in plain sight "to keep members of my household from borrowing this one from me.” Another insisted you should “just hit the purchase button. You can thank me later. WORTH ITS WEIGHT IN GOLD.”
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Roku LED TV, $330 (was $500), amazon.com
Hisense 43-inch Class R6090G Roku 4K UHD Smart TV, $300 (was $400), amazon.com
Sony X85J 85-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV, $1,798 (was $2,500), amazon.com
Vizio 58-inch V-Series 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV, $398 (was $530), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $260 (was $370), amazon.com
Headphones and earbud deals:
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone, $500 (was $700), amazon.com
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds, $180 (was $250), amazon.com
Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker, $100 (was $150), amazon.com
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, $199 (was $350), amazon.com
Garmin vivoactive 4S Smaller-Sized GPS Smartwatch, $250 (was $350), amazon.com
Smart home:
Facebook Portal, $79 (was $179), amazon.com
Ohlux Smart WiFi LED Light Bulbs 4-pack, $28 (was $40), amazon.com
ecobee SmartThermostat, $199 (was $249), amazon.com
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 E26 LED Smart Bulb 3-pack, $73 with on-page coupon (was $135), amazon.com
Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system, $195 (was $279), amazon.com
Video game deals:
SkyTech Archangel 3.0 Gaming Computer PC Desktop, $1,400 (was $1,600), amazon.com
NBA 2K22 for PlayStation 4, $20 (was $60), amazon.com
Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse, $35 (was $60), amazon.com
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for Nintendo Switch Standard Edition, $20 (was $60), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
Samsung Jet 75 Stick Cordless Lightweight Vacuum Cleaner, $399 (was $499), amazon.com
eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim), $158 (was $230), amazon.com
Coredy R750 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $210 with on-page coupon (was $321), amazon.com
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $115 with on-page coupon (was $300), amazon.com
eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX, $170 (was $250), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Blencot Women's Lightweight Color Block Hooded Sweater, starting at $30 (was $42), amazon.com
Omoone Women's Long Sleeve Plaid Long Shirt Jacket, starting at $40 (was $67), amazon.com
Anrabess Womens Turtleneck Long Batwing Sleeve Sweater, starting at $33 (was $55), amazon.com
Sojos Retro Round Sunglasses, $12 with on-page coupon (was $20), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer, $100 (was $130), amazon.com
The Original Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper with Handles, $12 (was $20), amazon.com
Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill, $180 (was $230), amazon.com
GoWISE USA 1700-Watt 5.8-quart 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer, $67 (was $90), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes 2-pack, $8 (was $12), amazon.com
Premium Super-Fast Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner Machine, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Maybelline New York Sky High Mascara, $9 (was $11), amazon.com
Remedy Soap Tea Tree Oil Body Wash, $15 (was $29), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
MooMee Bedding Queen Duvet Cover Set, $60 (was $80), amazon.com
Utopia Bedding Queen Comforter Duvet Insert, $30 (was $39), amazon.com
Intelligent Design Queen Cozy Comforter, $50 (was $90), amazon.com
Abco 7-inch Bed Wedge Pillow, $30 (was $40), amazon.com
Health and Wellness
Touchless Forehead Thermometer for Adults and Kids, $19 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes Fresh Scent 10-pack, $13 (was $18), amazon.com
Yiderbo Black KN95 5-Ply 50-piece Disposable Face Masks, $40 (was $50), amazon.com
femometer Touchless Thermometer, $19 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
Sports & Outdoors
NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle, $1,500 (was $2,199), amazon.com
Kan Jam Original Disc Throwing Game, $34 (was $40), amazon.com
Gaiam Yoga Mat, $24 (was $35), amazon.com
Sport Squad 2-in-1 Football Toss and Flying Disc Toss Backyard and Lawn Game, $43 (was $60), amazon.com
Xterra Fitness FB350 Folding Exercise Bike, $147 (was $200), amazon.com
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.