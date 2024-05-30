This Might Be The World's Best Foundation, According To... Just About Everyone

Luminous Silk is a medium-coverage, buildable foundation with a natural, skin-like finish. Sephora

When tasked with finding the best of the best in beauty, we often rely on the opinions of experts. Dermatologists, makeup artists and estheticians help us wade through the unending selection of goods, and when a particularitem is suggested by professionals more than once, we know that we’ve just stumbled on product gold.

Luminous Silk foundation by Armani Beauty is one product in particular that has been suggested to us by several experts, one of whom called it a “never cakey, lightweight and dewy” foundation that leaves a skin-perfecting, natural-looking finish.

A large part of its popularity probably has to do with the fact that this foundation works well for many skin types, including acne-prone, dry and aging skin.

Due to its oil-free and non-comedogenic formulation, several dermatologists along with Vanessa Coppola, a board-certified nurse practitioner and founder of a New Jersey-based medical spa, have previously recommended Luminous Silk to HuffPost as a great foundation option for those who are acne-prone but who don’t want the thick and overly mattifying coverage that many blemish-marketed foundations can have.

It has also made the favorites list of multiple makeup artists, including Bobbi Brown Cosmetics artist-in-residence Carola Gonzalez, who previously explained to us that as skin ages, it naturally loses luminosity, becomes more dehydrated and dull and wrinkles become more pronounced. Because of this, Gonzales said that she loves using Luminous Silk on clients with mature skin, as its hydrating and glowy-finish formula has the ability to blur imperfections without settling into fine lines or wrinkles.

This oil-free formula won't settle into fine lines or wrinkles and offers a luminous, long-wearing finish. Sephora

Available in 40 shades, this medium-coverage and buildable foundation uses what the brand refers to as “micro-fil technology” to allow color pigments to lay flat for seamless blending and layering. The long-lasting formula also claims to improve the look of irregular skin texture while maintaining that lit-from-within glow.

But it’s not just professional beauty and skin care professionals that Luminous Silk has won over — reviewers love it, too. It’s one of the highest rated products on Sephora with an average 4.2-out-of-five-star rating from some 4,248 reviewers. Many self-proclaimed fans of the stuff claim that, despite the high-end price tag, they will “definitely be repurchasing.” Others said that this foundation gives them the look of coveted “glass skin” and that it “feels like butter melting into the skin.”

Keep reading below to see more people sing the praises of Luminous Silk, or purchase a bottle for yourself at any of these various retailers.

Promising Sephora reviews:

“I love this foundation! Is sensitive skin friendly, blends it flawlessly, lasts all day, [has] amazing range of shades, does not enhance pores and wrinkles. So beautiful, you need this ASAP!” — Lissethhx3 ″I have been using this foundation now for three weeks and I have to say I am in love! I have super dry skin with some texture (keratosis pilaris) and this made my skin look flawless. Will definitely be repurchasing.” — msjaay ″After trying numerous foundations, the Luminous Silk has become my go-to. Its natural feel is unmatched and lasts long while effortlessly concealing skin flaws. Best of all, it’s lightweight and pigmented, giving me the perfect balance. It’s not just one of my favorites; it is one of the best foundations I have ever used on my face.” — SarahAfshar ″I won’t lie, I avoided this based on price for years. I also won’t lie and say I’m some spring chicken with perfect skin. This is, hands down, one of the most beautiful foundations ever made. It’s not ‘juicy dewy’ fake or heavy; you just look healthy and polished. The coverage is just enough, but it doesn’t cover everything and I still need to camouflage hormonal breakouts. The trade off is that the rest of my skin looks fabulous.” — Marijay

