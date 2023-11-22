You Might Be Surprised by How Many Bottles of Whiskey One Barrel Produces

The real trick is figuring out how many Old Fashioned cocktails you can make from one barrel of whiskey.

Creating a decent bottle of whiskey is a process — a wonderfully complex, and sometimes unpredictable process, at that. Throughout this journey, whiskey barrels play a key part in providing a stable container for maturation and also adding delicious qualities to what ends up in your glass. Perhaps you’ve wondered about these containers while sipping on a beloved rye or bourbon, and it piqued your curiosity: Once the whiskey reaches full maturation, how many standard bottles do distillers get out of a barrel?

As it turns out, that answer is just as complicated as the production process itself. While the United States doesn’t regulate distilleries’ barrel size, the most common whiskey barrel holds 53 gallons of unaged liquid. Craft spirit distilleries sometimes use smaller barrels and shorter aging stints to impart more flavor, Du Nord Social Spirits founder Chris Montana tells Food & Wine.

Prior to World War II, most standard whiskey barrels held a mere 48 gallons. As materials like lumber became less available during the war, however, distilleries in the US shifted to larger-capacity containers to cut down on the number of barrels. The tricky part is estimating liquid levels once the spirit begins aging.

Accounting for Angel’s Share

As a spirit matures over the years, it naturally loses some of its liquid to evaporation. Coined the “Angel’s Share,” this rate of evaporation differs from batch to batch and even between barrels in the same rickhouse. While that exact amount is ultimately up to Mother Nature, there’s few environmental factors that point to how much liquid is lost in the process.

The geographical location, climate, temperature change, barrel composition, and rickhouse environment all contribute to the final amount of whiskey, Montana says. Even in the same batch, no two barrels turn out the same. (Of course, post-maturation blending and processing ensure the product is consistent and up-to-par.)

Given these factors, it’s difficult to determine exactly how many standard 750-milliliter bottles you’ll find in that common barrel size. Some distillers estimate that the average output shakes out to be 250 to 300 bottles, while others say it’s closer to a conservative 200.

“That’s what makes whiskey fun — unlike many spirits, whiskey is about choices, and you get to make so many of them along the way,” Montana says. “Most, if not all of those choices, will also come to bear when it comes to how much whiskey you’re going to be able to produce and what’s going to come out of those barrels.”



