There are so many products that claim to cure all of your hair concerns. How's one to know what actually works? Social media, of course, where people who have tried various treatments are more than happy to provide honest reviews. The latest commodity TikTok users can't get enough of? Mielle Organics Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil, whose secret ingredients are rosemary and mint, which, according to Heathline, may be effective for fighting alopecia.

Rosemary and mint also help to increase blood circulation, which allows for more oxygen to be carried to your scalp. More oxygen, in turn, stimulates your hair follicles, resulting in faster and thicker hair growth. It's a win-win for anyone suffering from hair loss.

Apply onto your scalp two to three times a week and gently massage it into the follicles. Within minutes, you'll notice not only how shiny your locks look but also how good your hair smells. This woman-owned business also has other products, including shampoo, conditioner and masques, to ensure every day is a good hair day.

Amazon shoppers are big fans. "This product is awesome and actually works," raved one of 32,000 five-star fans. "I just bought a bottle for my friend, since she also suffers from thin hair and hair loss. I highly recommend this product for all hair types. I have very thin hair, and this product is just what I needed, plus you don't pay the expensive dollars like other hair-loss products. Highly recommended."

Another said: "Even though it’s a small bottle, a little goes a long way. I usually pour my shampoo amount on my hand then add a few drops of the rosemary with it, and it smells so good while in the shower. Leave it in for about three to four minutes, then I rinse it off. Usually the smell comes off, but it leaves my hair super soft and a bit shiny."

A third chimed in: "I immediately noticed a difference in my scalp health, but after looking at photos of my hair before I started using the oil I can say it has made a HUGE difference. My hair is SO shiny and fuller than it has been in years. Not to mention the one bottle has lasted me the full three months with consistent usage. I will definitely buy another bottle!"

Take it from this shopper: "Looks shiny and full. This product works very well for hair loss. I used it on my mother — she now has hair where she didn’t in the front."

