This midwife’s warning about hair tourniquet syndrome is a must-see for all new parents

Among the many safety concerns new parents have, one midwife is issuing an important reminder about hair tourniquet syndrome, a rare but potentially devastating condition that can impact small children.

Mom of five @midwifemarley shared a photo of a child who had experienced “tourniquet toe,” noting in the clip, “This two-month-old is at risk of losing a toe after a loose strand of hair became tangled around it. They had what is called a hair tourniquet.”

“The infant’s digit became black and swollen after the hair, which may have belonged to the child’s mother, cut off the blood supply,” she said. “It’s believed that the strand of hair was trapped around his toe for more than 10 hours before his father spotted it.”

“Not only can hair get trapped around toes, but fingers, earlobes, and penises can be affected, too,” she continued.

Marley notes that parents can prevent hair tourniquet syndrome by regularly checking their baby’s extremities for any signs of loose hair or strands of fabric wrapped around, especially during the postpartum period, when you might notice excess shedding. She says you’ll also want to be extra vigilant if your baby has long hair, since babies have a tendency to grasp onto their own hair unknowingly, as well as if they wear mittens or toe-covering pajamas. Keeping nails trimmed can help reduce the risk as well.

Though it’s not a common occurrence, if not caught early, it could disrupt the blood supply to the impacted part of the body, as Marley mentioned. If not treated, it could lead to tissue death or bone erosion, which might require amputation.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, the condition typically happens in children under the age of two. Early symptoms might include crying, irritability, redness, and/or swelling. While it sounds scary, making a habit of thoroughly checking your baby for signs of loose hair or fabric loops is ideal, and you should always reach out to your doctor with any concerns.