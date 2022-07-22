This 'powerful and efficient' portable AC is a heat wave lifesaver — on sale at Amazon right now!
We’re now well into summer, and it’s a hot one. From chilling towels to tower fans, it seems like we’re on a non-stop mission to find easy ways to keep our cool — that are also easy on the wallet. The need for air conditioning is real, and lucky for us, Amazon has a deal on a stellar budget-friendly unit: the Midea Portable Air Conditioner.
Midea Portable Air Conditioner
This 8,000 BTU unit cools up to 175 square feet and includes a window installation kit along with a remote control.
Some of us are lucky enough to have central air conditioning, but in places where heat waves are a new thing, a portable unit is now in order, stat! Powerful enough to cool down 175 square feet, this 8,000 BTU unit comes with a hose and brackets to attach to a window. And just in case you need to move it, it has wheels so you can roll it into any room that needs cooling. The Midea Portable Air Conditioner also features a remote control and it can be set up to automatically turn on with a timer.
More than 2,100 Amazon shoppers are already converts. "My only regret is that I didn’t purchase it before," wrote one enthusiastic shopper. "My cat and I love it!"
It even brings relief to customers in the Deep South. “Are you getting a little tired of all this heat?” asked an excited Gulf Coast resident. ”Then order it…it will make your life more comfortable….It's the best A/C unit I've ever used. If this works great in an area infamous for harsh weather (from heat waves to hurricanes), then it will work great anywhere in the country. Listen, don't just take my word for it. Go ahead and order one today. Then put it to the test. See for yourself how well it works."
Some use it as the main cooling system for smaller spaces, like a studio apartment; others use it to cool down a single room to avoid the expense and energy of chilling a whole house.
“I’m in Houston, where the summers here equal some pretty rough humidity and heat,” one cool customer reported. “When the A/C to your house can’t keep up. this is what you need! This unit keeps my room freaking ice cold and it does it fast too. I had no issues installing it….Brand-new out the box, hooked it up and now I'm chilling (literally).”
“My room is over a garage, and if yours is too, you know this means your room is cold in the winter and hot in the summer,” wrote a rave reviewer. “I don’t know why we can put a man on the moon but can’t fix this seemingly easier issue. :) This thing sucked the hot air out and made my room an igloo in 15 minutes. Easy setup. Quiet for an A/C unit. Easily maintained. So pleased with the quality. Definitely recommend!!”
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
