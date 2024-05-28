Middletown Farmers Market returns on new day twice a month this summer

May 28—After a successful first year, the Middletown Farmers Market will return beginning June 2, offering more vendors on a new day of the week.

"Farmers, artisans, crafters, food trucks and, most importantly, the visitors and residents of Middletown and surrounding areas, really made last summer's Farmers Market a successful smash hit," said Jeri Lewis, Middletown community projects coordinator. "With the new day and even more vendors committed, the city is excited to build upon last year's success and make 2024 bigger and better."

The market — located downtown in the parking lot at 55 South Broad St. — will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first and and third Sundays of June, July, August and September. Last year the market was held on Wednesdays.

With more people off work during the weekends, the city organizers believe the change of days will allow more people to attend and support the local vendors.

The number of vendors has nearly doubled from a year ago and will include vendors selling fresh produce, meat, breads, desserts, honey, jams and jellies, soaps, sprays, pet treats, arts and crafts, according to organizers.

More information about the Farmers Market and all Middletown Events can be found on the Middletown Ohio Events Facebook page.