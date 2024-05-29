Middlebury Weed Wrangle set for Saturday

May 28—MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Weed Wrangle event Saturday from 9 — 11 a.m. at Riverbend Park, 511 E. Warren St.

Weed Wrangle, programs of the State of Indiana Cooperative Invasives Management, are volunteer events hosted nationwide to control the invasive plants that are negatively impacting our public parks, green spaces and natural areas, a news release stated. During these events, community members learn to identify and control through hands-on removal of these invasive plants which are causing harm to our native plant communities.

"If you have visited Riverbend Park in the past year, you surely have seen how much progress has been made in clearing out the invasive honeysuckle, but the job isn't done yet," the release stated. "Wear work clothes and boots and bring gloves, shovels, and limb pruners. Help keep our Middlebury Parks and Trails free of invasive plants so that our native plants, wildlife, and wildflowers can thrive."

This event is a follow up to work by the Middlebury Invasives Team and the Weed Wrangle hosted in the fall of 2023. To learn more, visit middleburyin.com/departments/parks___recreation/index.php.