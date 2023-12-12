Mid-Valley restaurant tipping: Too much, too little? Take the Statesman Journal's surveys

The pandemic. A shift to takeout and outdoor dining. Challenges hiring and retaining staff. Restaurants have had a tough go the last few years, but another facet of modern dining is getting people talking: tipping culture.

Customers are confronted with suggested amounts for tips in a variety of dining settings, including takeout, making it hard to know how much is too much, too little or necessary.

Close to half of Americans are tired of tipping in general and believe too many establishments are asking for tips with some also polarized on automatic gratuity, according to surveys conducted in September by USA TODAY Blueprint and OnePoll.

The Statesman Journal wants to know how diners and workers feel about tipping in the Mid-Valley. The newspaper is conducting two surveys, one for customers and the other for restaurant owners and workers. The surveys are open now through Friday.

